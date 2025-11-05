Bank warns of spike in purchase fraud ahead of Christmas shopping season
TSB said it recorded an 11% annual increase in the volume of purchase fraud cases between January and September 2025.
Shoppers are being warned about a spike in purchase fraud ahead of the festive shopping season.
TSB’s analysis of its data indicated that purchase scams accounted for 63% of bank transfer fraud cases reported between January and September 2025 by its customers – up from 52% across the same period last year.
The bank also recorded an 11% annual increase in the volume of purchase fraud cases between January and September 2025. It said that victims lost an average of £452 per scam this year.
Many purchase scams start on social media, the bank said, with scammers advertising fake listings of popular or hard-to-find items.
Concert and football tickets, trainers, children’s toys, home repairs, games consoles and other tech, vehicle deposits and car parts are among the items or services commonly advertised by scammers, TSB said.
It is also warning of criminals asking for deposits for pets, particularly cats and dogs.
Richard Daniels, director of fraud prevention at TSB, said: “As we enter the busy shopping period, scammers will also be ramping up their activity with fake listings for goods and services that simply don’t exist.
“With so much fraud coming from social media platforms, we would advise consumers to only pay for an item if you can view and verify in person – stay safe online during the sales and into Christmas.”
Lynette Owens, vice president of consumer education and marketing at cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, said: “As we head into the busiest shopping season, scammers are taking advantage of the pressure to save money and shop fast.
“The surge in purchase scams isn’t just about fake ads or phoney sellers.
“These are calculated, convincing cons that prey on our trust and urgency and are designed, with the help of AI (artificial intelligence), to trick people into handing over their money without a second thought.”
She added: “It’s about recognising manipulation that feels convincing.
“With the use of AI, scammers are personalising their attacks at a scale and speed that we’ve not seen before.”
Stuart Morris, chief technology and product officer at compliance and anti-fraud firm SmartSearch, said: “Consumers must embrace constant vigilance.
“My advice is simple; never click links in unexpected messages – always go directly to the retailer’s official site and challenge urgency.
“Fraudsters rely on the ‘fear of missing out’ to bypass critical thinking. If a deal seems too good to be true, it is.”
Here are some suggestions from Mr Daniels for avoiding purchase scams ahead of Christmas:
1. Be cautious of deals offering popular items that are sold out elsewhere.
2. Choose your payment method wisely. Paying by credit card can give people protections under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if something goes wrong with the purchase. It means the credit card company can potentially be held liable if there is a problem. Section 75 may apply if the goods or services cost more than £100 and up to £30,000.
3. Try to stick to trusted websites and platforms with secure payment options.
4. Do your research and check seller reviews and profiles carefully.