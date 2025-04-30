Average UK house price dips by 0.6% month on month as stamp duty deadline passes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House prices dipped by 0.6% month on month on average in April according to an index – just as stamp duty discounts became less generous.

Across the UK, the annual rate of house price growth slowed to 3.4% in April, from 3.9% in March, taking the average property value in April to £270,752, Nationwide Building Society said.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The softening in house price growth was to be expected, given the changes to stamp duty at the start of the month.

“Early indications suggest there was a significant jump in transactions in March, with buyers bringing forward their purchases to avoid additional tax obligations.”

Stamp duty discounts became less generous for some buyers from April 1 onwards.

Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Mr Gardner continued: “The market is likely to remain a little soft in the coming months, following the pattern typically observed following the end of stamp duty holidays.

“Nevertheless, activity is likely to pick up steadily as summer progresses, despite wider economic uncertainties in the global economy, since underlying conditions for potential home buyers in the UK remain supportive.

“Unemployment remains low, earnings are rising at a healthy pace in real terms (after accounting for inflation), household balance sheets are strong and borrowing costs are likely to moderate a little if (the Bank of England base rate) is lowered further in the coming quarters as we and most other analysts expect.

“Indeed, swap rates (which lenders use to price mortgages) have moderated in recent weeks.”

Barclays and HSBC UK have unveiled more mortgages with rates below 4% this week, as part of their wider mortgage rate reductions.

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said: “I think lenders are now biding their time until the May 8 (Bank of England base rate) decision, and will likely use what will hopefully be a second cut of the year as an opportunity for further reductions.

“That also leaves some room for lenders to handle anything unexpected over the next week or so.

“With lenders only having room to cut rates so far, I’d also expect them to continue to fine tune their affordability criteria to help people to borrow more where possible, which we’ve been seeing more of in recent weeks.”

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “With more property stock on the market as one would expect at this time of year, average house prices are being held in check, although of course local markets and even individual properties can vary considerably.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, an online investment platform, said: “Buyers are not only contending with a jump in purchase costs after stamp duty thresholds reverted to their previous, lower levels at the start of this month, but also economic uncertainty triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

“Add in ‘awful April’ when many pay rises were effectively wiped out by a jump in household bills such as energy, water and council tax and households may rightfully be feeling a little jumpy about taking on extra debt to purchase their first home or upsize.”

Holly Tomlinson, financial planner at Quilter, said: “Any meaningful pick-up in activity is likely to depend on a more material fall in mortgage rates or an improvement in real incomes.

“Until then, the housing market looks set to continue treading water.”