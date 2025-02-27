Average price gap between houses and flats ‘is at highest point in 30 years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average price gap between houses and flats has reached its widest level since property website Zoopla’s records started 30 years ago.

The website said there is a 67% difference between the average UK flat price, at £191,300, and the typical value of a house, at £319,500.

The widened gap could make climbing the property ladder tougher for some home buyers, such as former first-time buyers trying to take their second step.

Flats currently account for around one in four homes on the market, Zoopla said, with the early weeks of 2025 having seen a particularly strong increase in the number of flats for sale.

Zoopla said that a mismatch between supply and demand explains why prices for flats have risen by just 0.5% in the past year, with house values have increased by 2.2%.

The average value of a flat has increased by 7% over the past five years while the average price of a house has jumped by 24%.

The website said that in general, growth in property values, stalled or slowed across the majority of UK regions and nations in January, partly reflecting some buyers starting to factor in higher stamp duty costs from April. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Home buyers are expected to reflect the changes, which will make stamp duty discounts less generous, in their offers to sellers, Zoopla said.

The overall impact will keep house price growth in check over 2025, it added.

Zoopla said the gap between house and flat prices was at the narrowest on its records back in 2002, and up until the coronavirus pandemic, flat and house prices had grown at a similar pace.

Demand for houses was boosted during the pandemic as buyers searched for properties with more space, the website said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Buyers are still prioritising houses over flats but there are opportunities for canny buyers prepared to do their homework and weigh up the purchase of a flat rather than potentially waiting longer to buy a house.

“While market activity is on the rise we expect house price growth to be kept in check over 2025. There has been a sizeable increase in homes for sale in the early weeks of the year which is giving buyers greater choice and stronger negotiating power.

“Higher stamp duty costs for many from April will keep a lid on prices which we expect to increase by two to 2.5% with above-average growth in more affordable markets outside southern England.”

– Here are average flat prices followed by average house prices in January 2025, according to Zoopla:

East Midlands, £113,500, £259,000

Eastern England, £188,400, £390,200

London, £418,100, £797,000

North East, £83,300, £193,300

North West, £115,900, £259,600

Northern Ireland, £127,200, £202,200

Scotland, £112,600, £212,000

South East, £210,600, £477,000

South West, £176,500, £365,600

Wales, £114,900, £240,200

West Midlands, £118,400, £288,200

Yorkshire and the Humber, £104,300, £241,800