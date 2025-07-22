More than a third of people ‘do not feel valued by their bank’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a third (35%) of customers do not feel valued by their bank, Which? research has indicated.

The consumer group’s survey in May of more than 13,600 members of its Connect Panel found many people said they had noticed the removal of services in the past two years.

Common issues highlighted by Which? members included the loss of paper statements (18%); automatic cheque book replacement (15%); face-to-face appointments (14%); coin-counting machines in branch (8%); and ATMs that accept cheques (7%).

Three in 10 (30%) people expressed dissatisfaction with branch banking and 9% were dissatisfied with telephone banking.

Some 5% were dissatisfied with their bank’s mobile banking services, and 6% were dissatisfied with their bank’s online service.

Which? said it believes that the current rollout of banking hubs – where banks share a single space – is too slow for enough customers to feel their benefits.

It believes these banking hubs should offer a wider range of in-person banking services.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “It is clear that as bank branches continue to close at rapid rates, alternatives such as banking hubs will likely be the future of banking.

“However there remain too few of these for enough customers to feel their benefit, and Which? wants the range of services expanded to ensure they are available across the country.”

John Howells, chief executive of cash access and ATM network Link said: “While the way we pay and the way we bank is changing rapidly, it is vital that we maintain good options for people to pay in cash and for businesses to bank their cash.

“We can’t afford to leave cash users behind as more people go digital. That’s why we’re committed to the rollout of banking hubs across the UK, alongside a reliable ATM network and a widespread Post Office network.”

Gareth Oakley, chief executive of Cash Access UK said: “Banking has changed considerably over the past decade, with more people choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, however we know first-hand the importance of access to cash and face-to-face services.

“Shared banking hubs provide a great solution as they can serve customers of multiple banks.

“Most banking hub customers come in to withdraw or deposit cash, but there is also a community banker available from the major high street banks on a nominated weekday who can provide support for more complex queries.

“These services, which are determined by each individual bank, include account management, payments and transfers, card issues, money management, managing power of attorney and support through bereavement.

“We are constantly evolving services based on customer feedback, but we are pleased with the positive responses we’ve had to date, and our customer satisfaction scores are exceptional.

“In terms of rollout, our job is to deliver the recommended cash services including banking hubs where these are needed. So far, we have opened 178 banking hubs and 132 deposit services, which allow businesses to readily deposit and access cash.

“From the moment a hub is recommended, we will work swiftly to bring services to a community as quickly as possible.

“Where the last bank branch is closing, a hub will open before it closes. Where communities have been without a bank for a while, we’ll bring a hub to the community within three months.

“To date, Link have recommended 231 hubs and we hope to open the 200th banking hub before the end of the year.”

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “The banking industry always wants to deliver the best possible service to its customers. It’s encouraging to see high levels of satisfaction with digital services, which increasingly are the most popular way for people to do their banking.

“Fewer customers are visiting branches, but significant ongoing investment is being made to support access to banking, including the rollout of shared banking hubs. The industry is on track to have 350 hubs by the end of this Parliament.”

The spokesperson said banking hubs provide “a wide range of services for customers”.