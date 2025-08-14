Influencers ‘could be driving greater uptake of business-related A-levels’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media influencers may be fuelling interest in A-level economics and business studies among students keen to enjoy similar success in making money, it has been suggested.

The current generation of young people have an “entrepreneurial spirit” and are choosing subjects that will help open up career opportunities, according to exam bosses.

New figures show a rise in entries for A-levels in both economics and business studies this year – with business studies entering the top five subjects for the first time.

Claire Thomson, executive director of regulation and compliance at the AQA exam board said both subjects have a “real world relevance” which helps students understands how the world works and businesses operate.

She said: “They are clearly relevant for lots of career opportunities whether it’s finance, marketing, management.

“I also wonder if there’s a little bit about the social media phenomenon these days and the amount of influencers people see making what seems like lots of money, and that idea of gaining some entrepreneurial skills so that they can go out and emulate the people that they see all the time on social media.”

Ms Thomson added these A-level subjects involve critical thinking, problem-solving and data analysis skills which lend themselves to many vocational and higher education opportunities.

Jill Duffy, chairwoman of JCQ board of directors and chief executive of the OCR exam board, said it was good to see an increase in interest for the subjects.

She said: “I think it’s true, we see a very entrepreneurial spirit in this generation of young people. They’ve often got side hustles going on.”

Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) for England, Wales and Northern Ireland show a 5.5% increase in entries for A-level economics this year, compared to 2024, while business studies entries are up 0.6%.

Business studies’ entry into the top five most popular subjects means it is the first time a humanities subject has not been in the top five since the current grading system began.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown said: “There are all sorts of reasons for choosing specific A-levels, but some students will focus on the jobs that they hope will lead to the career they want and the pay they aspire to.

“It’s one reason why we have always seen so many choose paths they hope will lead to medicine or veterinary science.

“This generation of sixth formers is looking up to those they consider successful, and as a social media generation, they see entrepreneurs and business owners at the top of the tree, enjoying a rich and rewarding life.

“It’s unsurprising that so many see business or economics as a possible route to it.”

She added: “For some people, this will be a fantastic step to understanding the basics that can help them be successful in their chosen sphere.

“For others, they will change their minds along the way, but the critical thinking and skills they have developed by studying will come in handy whatever they do.”