Age UK highlights ‘chronic shortage’ of homes suitable for last-time buyers

Stronger action is needed to tackle a chronic shortage of housing suitable for last-time movers, with too many older people living in homes that will not help them to age well, according to Age UK.

The charity said it wants to see a housing strategy which recognises that the vast majority of older people will age in “mainstream” homes, with more emphasis on home movers who are aged between 50 and 75.

In its Late Movers report, Age UK highlighted concerns about the affordability, accessibility and quality of housing available for people as they age.

Research carried out by Opinium, on behalf of Age UK in January 2025, among more than 2,500 older people, found nearly half (47%) of those surveyed aged 66 to 74 had moved since the age of 50.

In the survey of people aged 66 or older, just over a third (36%) said they are worried about the affordability of their home as they age and about two-fifths (42%) are worried about accessibility.

More than a third, (35%) are worried about the condition of their home and nearly three in 10 (29%) said they have worries about security.

Seven 10 (72%) of those aged 66 to 74 thought it would be difficult to move once they were over the age of 75.

Three in ten (29%) thought that moving at 75-plus would be very difficult and something they could not manage, even with help.

Even among pensioners who have moved in the past four years, over a third (36%) remain worried about the accessibility of their property, for example, how they would manage if they struggled with steps or getting into and out of a bath.

Age UK warned that unsuitable homes for older people could increase pressure on social care, the NHS and government finances.

Meanwhile, affordable, age-friendly, adaptable homes in decent condition can play a significant part in helping people sustain their independence, and age in better health, the charity said.

Age UK said for those moving while aged between 50 and 75, it may well be their last house move, so there is a “great opportunity” for the housing sector and government to get it right.

It added that, while many older people will be homeowners, some will be renters, and it is “really important” to ensure that homes can flex to meet people’s needs as they age.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK said: “At the moment, we are miles behind where we should be when it comes to the provision of good quality, easily adaptable homes suitable for our aging population, but the sooner the Government addresses this the quicker we will catch up.”

She added: “Our priority should be to ensure that mainstream housing is suitable for an ageing population and that the new mainstream homes being built under the Government’s ambitious plans can flex to meet the needs of people as they age, especially the significant numbers who choose to relocate in the 50 to 75 age group, many of whom will not move again.”

Neil Jefferson, chief executive at the Home Builders Federation (HBF), said: “We face an acute, housing crisis in this country and we need to be delivering more homes of all types for people of all ages.

“Whilst the planning changes introduced by Government are positive, there are major constraints on housing delivery including increasing taxes and costs making many sites unviable, and suppressed demand as a result of a lack of affordable mortgage lending.

“Local authorities need to ensure they have robust plans in place that set out where homes, including those for older people, are to be built.

“The Government should consider incentives, like stamp duty relief, to help people move at every stage of life. This could include supporting older people to move to homes that better meet their needs, freeing up existing properties and creating movement in the property market.”

The HomeOwners Alliance recently highlighted a need for bungalows, after its research suggested that 38% of homeowners aged 55-plus would prefer a bungalow for their next move.

One in seven (14%) homeowners aged 55-plus, who took part in a survey for the HomeOwners Alliance, said they wanted to move, but ultimately felt unable to, for various reasons, such as the the stress and upheaval involved, a lack of suitable homes, and a reluctance to leave their community behind.

The HomeOwners Alliance pointed to figures from the National House Building Council (NHBC), a warranty and insurance provider, indicating that bungalows made up 11% of new home registrations in 1990, but just 1% in 2024.

The NHBC has a 70%-plus share of the UK warranty market and its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline as homes are registered with it before being built.

Mary-Lou Press, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, said: “Without suitable options to move into, many are staying in larger family homes that no longer serve them, which in turn limits availability for younger families trying to step up the ladder.

“There is a clear and urgent need for more age-friendly housing developments, both in the private and affordable sectors, to support healthy ageing and improve mobility across the housing chain.”

Megan Eighteen, president of ARLA (Association of Residential Letting Agents) Propertymark, said: “As more older people look to rent, whether by choice, financial necessity, or lifestyle, the lack of appropriate housing is forcing many into properties that simply aren’t fit for purpose.

“This not only impacts their quality of life but also puts pressure on other parts of the housing system.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We inherited a broken housing system which has failed older people and locked a generation out of home ownership.

“Through our Plan for Change we’re taking urgent action to build 1.5 million homes, including more homes for older people, so that everyone has housing security.”