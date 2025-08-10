Young adults staying in relationships to make living costs affordable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in five young adults, aged 18 to 40, are choosing to live with a partner primarily to make living costs more affordable, a new survey by Lifetime Isa provider OneFamily has found.

Some 21 per cent of those surveyed reported making this decision.

The research also highlights a significant financial disparity, with single individuals less likely to have an emergency financial cushion compared to couples.

Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) single young adults lack an emergency fund, compared with just 16 per cent of those in a relationship.

Furthermore, single savers put aside an average of £301 per month – roughly half the £609 saved by those in a relationship.

This underscores the increased financial strain often faced by single people in managing day-to-day living costs.

OneFamily CEO Jim Islam said: “These stats are shocking, people are potentially staying in unhappy relationships because the bills are too high to contemplate managing on their own.

“It’s a tax on being single, made worse by the rising costs of bills.”

Mr Islam, added: “Financial independence is crucial, since it enables freedom. It needs to be something that is talked about in schools alongside good savings habits.”

He said that “building a savings pot absolutely supports financial resilience, which means less vulnerability to the ups and downs of life”.

The financial company’s report quoted 36-year-old Chris Singleton, who lives in Leeds with his partner Emma but had previously been renting by himself in recent years.

Mr Singleton said: “Now we’re both contributing to our savings pot, it’s a shared thing. At the moment our priority is saving to travel. Our next holiday is in September this year and we’re also hoping to buy an old van to convert it.”

Opinium carried out the research for OneFamily in February, among 3,000 people across the UK aged 18 to 40.