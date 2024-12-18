66% of young investors ‘take less than 24 hours to make investment decisions’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two-thirds (66%) of young investors spend less than 24 hours deciding on an investment, and on in seven (14%) finalise their decision in under an hour, according to research for the City regulator.

Only one in nine (11%) take more than a week to decide if an investment is right for them, according to the survey of UK investors aged 18 to 40 for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

“Fear of missing out” or fomo plays a major role in decisions, researchers found.

It's important to look beyond the hype Lucy Castledine, FCA

Over half (51%) of investors had put in more money into something than they originally intended due to fomo and this behaviour often results in riskier financial decisions being made, the regulator said.

Despite 63% of people surveyed believing that hype meant something was a good investment opportunity, 40% said they had regretted investing in hyped investment products.

Researchers found that £550 is the average amount spent on hyped investment products.

The FCA is encouraging people to think more carefully before investing in high-risk or hyped products.

Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA, said: “If you’re considering investing, the very first investment you should make is some of your own time. It’s important to look beyond the hype, especially on social media, and do your research to make sure what you’re investing in fits with your financial goals.”

Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Getting caught up in the hype can be a dangerous thing.”

He continued: “Cryptos are high-risk, volatile investments and are not suitable for everyone.

“Equally, piling into stocks and shares because they’re going up in value and everyone’s talking about them is a risky strategy, particularly if investors allocate more money than they can afford to lose or they buy after the price has already risen a lot.

Feelings of regret can reduce appetite for future investing and that could see individuals lose out if they don’t put away money for later in life Dan Coatsworth, AJ Bell

“There is a risk they are buying precisely at the wrong moment and quickly lose money.

“Feelings of regret can reduce appetite for future investing and that could see individuals lose out if they don’t put away money for later in life.”

Some 2,000 investors aged 18 to 40 were surveyed by Censuswide in August.

The FCA, which has more information to help investors on the InvestSmart website, recommends five questions for people to ask themselves before investing:

1. Am I comfortable with the level of risk?

2. Do I understand the investment being offered to me?

3. Are my investments regulated?

4. Am I protected if the investment provider or my adviser goes out of business?

5. Should I get financial advice?