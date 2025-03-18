30% of couples ‘fear discussing savings and investments will spark a row’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a third (30%) of people in a relationship are worried that discussing savings or investments will cause arguments, a survey indicates.

This rises to nearly half (45%) of younger couples aged between 18 and 34, according to research commissioned by asset manager Columbia Threadneedle.

The research also indicated that one in 10 (10%) Gen Zs (aged 18 to 27) who are in a relationship have invested joint funds without their partner’s knowledge – and therefore may be worried that this could be uncovered through a financial discussion.

People in older age groups are less likely to believe that discussing savings and investments will lead to arguments, with only one in six (17%) of those aged over 55 fearing this could happen.

Being in a long-established relationship may make it easier for some older couples to speak more candidly about finances.

Half (50%) of people based in London who were surveyed and in a relationship have a fear of money-related rows – the highest of any region – while those in the Wales were found to be the least worried (20%).

The research also found that many couples would like to discuss money more, with over a third (35%) of those in a relationship wishing they could speak more freely about their finances with loved ones.

Women are nearly three times as likely to seek investment advice from their partner as men, at 20% compared with 7%, the survey found.

Ross Duncton, head of direct at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: “Financial conversations between couples can be tricky, especially early on in a relationship when they are perhaps still figuring out their financial position and goals.

“Talking about the future can feel daunting, and couples may be particularly put off about discussing investments because of this.

“While people will approach financial planning in different ways, having an open dialogue with a partner is important when making decisions that affect both parties.

“Rather than avoiding financial discussions, making them a regular habit can help couples feel more in control and prepared for the future.

“With the end of the tax year approaching, now could be a great time to start the conversation, especially for those who have not yet used their Isa allowance or are considering a long-term savings plan.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in October 2024 for the research.

Here are the percentages of people in a couple who are worried that discussing savings and investments could lead to arguments, according to the survey:

London, 50%

Northern Ireland, 39%

Scotland, 32%

North East, 29%

North West, 28%

East Midlands, 27%

West Midlands, 27%

East of England, 27%

Yorkshire and the Humber, 26%

South West, 24%

South East, 21%

Wales, 20%