29% of wedding guests say ‘I don’t’ to ceremonies overseas, survey finds
Experian, which commissioned the research, estimated that the average cost of attending a wedding abroad is nearly £2,000.
Nearly three in 10 (29%) people have declined invites to marriage ceremonies being held abroad in the past three years, a survey has found.
The average cost of attending a wedding held overseas was put at nearly £2,000 by credit information firm Experian, which commissioned the research.
Those who declined invites for weddings abroad had done so for various reasons, with some saying they could not afford to take time off work, the journey was too far, or that they were unable to afford the transport and accommodation costs.
Some said they did not know the couple well enough to justify the cost while others said they had received too many invites to weddings being held abroad recently, according to the survey carried out by Censuswide among 2,000 people across the UK in May.
Researchers also surveyed those who had attended overseas weddings, with the average cost put at £1,956, and travel, accommodation, outfits and gifts taking up the biggest chunks of guests’ budgets.
John Webb, a consumer expert at Experian, said: “Attending a wedding abroad can be a magical experience and a great opportunity to explore somewhere new. But it’s important to be mindful – costs can add up quickly.”
He suggested: “If you’re worried about the financial side of attending, don’t be afraid to talk to the couple. They’ll want you there but not at the expense of your financial wellbeing – so it’s always worth having an honest conversation.”