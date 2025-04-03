120,000 people have filled national insurance gaps to help boost state pension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 120,000 people have collectively topped up more than 260,000 years-worth of gaps in their national insurance (NI) records that could boost their state pension since the launch of a digital service in April 2024, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The figures were released with just days left for people to take action if they want to make top-ups going back as far as April 2006.

The average online top-up payment made is £1,893 and the biggest weekly state pension increase made so far is £119.31, HMRC said.

More than half (57%) of the years topped up have been from 2017 onwards.

A deadline of April 5 has been set for people to check their NI record and fill any gaps stretching as far back as April 6 2006.

From April 6 2025, people will only be able to make voluntary NI contributions for the previous six tax years, in line with normal time limits.

However, people who are struggling to get through on helplines can complete a callback request form online to ask the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to discuss paying voluntary NI contributions.

As long as the request has been submitted by April 5, people will still be able to pay after the deadline has passed.

A Government spokesperson said previously: “Our new online tool will mean that people are able to make top-up payments after the April 5 deadline, provided they complete the callback request form ahead of that date.

“This will enable us to ensure no one misses out, and to suitably manage demand as the deadline approaches.”

People can go to gov.uk/check-state-pension to see how much state pension they could get and if they could increase it.

The callback request form for those who are struggling to contact the DWP is at https://secure.dwp.gov.uk/request-a-call-back-to-pay-voluntary-national-insurance-contributions/contact-form.

Whether it is worth someone topping up will depend on individual circumstances.

In general, people need to build up 35 years of NI contributions to get the full new state pension.

People may also be able to receive credits if they are not paying NI and they can check whether they are entitled to do so at gov.uk/national-insurance-credits/eligibility.