Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fatboy Slim’s mum died on Christmas Day – eight months after the death of ex-wife Zoe Ball’s mother, their son Woody has announced.

Woody, 24, shared the news on Saturday (28 December), writing on Instagram: “Ups and downs of the year. My Granny Ros passed away on Christmas Day, She was an amazing woman and ‘was ready to start her next life’. That kind of optimism and mentality really inspires me.

He said that “losing two grandparents this year has really made me grow and made me focus a-lot more on family”.

Ball, who left her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show earlier this month, sent her son a series of heart emojis in response.

Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook, is yet to comment on the death of his mother, Ros. The “Praise You” DJ separated from Ball after 21 years of marriage in 2019

Woody, who previously appeared as a contestant on reality show The Circle, also took time to share “the ups” of the year, writing: “I’m having a blast in New York, was homesick on my Birthday and Christmas but I’ve been working really hard on music and it’s really paying off. My friends over here are so lovely and feel like family.

“Life always goes on x New year’s resolution is to make every second count… Safe travels Ros and thank you for everything.”

open image in gallery Woody Cook told followers his grandmother Ros (left) died on Christmas Day ( Instagram )

Ball was left “bereft” in April after the death of her own mother, whom she cared for before she was moved to a hospice.

Announcing news of Julia’s death from advanced pancreatic cancer, Ball told her followers: “Sleep tight dear Mama.

“Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”

Ball’s mother was married to TV presenter Johnny Ball. The couple divorced when Ball was two.

open image in gallery Woody with his parents Zoe Ball and Norman Cook in 2014 ( Getty Images )

When Ball first announced that she was temporarily stepping away from her radio show to look after her mother, she said: “I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby [Roslin] for stepping in.”

While hosting the show on 17 April, Ball dedicated a song to the paramedics who had “gently” helped transition Julia to hospice care.