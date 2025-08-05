Ad watchdog slams Zara over ‘unhealthily thin’ model photos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion giant Zara published "socially irresponsible" photos of models who appeared to be unhealthily thin, the advertising watchdog has ruled.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received a complaint regarding two product listings on Zara's website in May.

One featured a model wearing an oversize pocket shirt, while another featured a different model in a voluminous combined short dress.

The complaint argued the ads were irresponsible because the models appeared unhealthily thin.

Zara defended the images, stating the models had worked for well-known and reputable fashion brands and confirmed both had medical certification proving they were in good health.

The retailer said that neither of the images had been modified, beyond very minor lighting and colouring edits.

open image in gallery A cropped version of one of the images published by Zara ( ASA/PA Wire )

Zara confirmed that it had amended the product listings after receiving the complaint and removed the specific images.

The ASA said the low-cut design of the shirt in the first ad drew attention to the model’s upper chest area, creating a focal point around her collarbone, which was protruding.

In addition, the positioning of her arms, while wearing a baggy shirt, created the impression that her arms, shoulders and chest were very slim.

The ASA said: “Overall, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing in the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin.”

open image in gallery The styling and lighting of this image created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin, the ASA said ( ASA/PA Wire )

The watchdog also said that the styling and lighting of the second image and the choice of clothing meant the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin.

The ASA said: “For the above reasons, we concluded that the models… appeared unhealthily thin and that the ads were irresponsible.”

Zara has been approached for comment.

In July, a Marks & Spencer advertisement was banned by the ASA as it also featured a model who appeared to be "unhealthily thin".

The ASA noted the model, dressed in slim-fit trousers and a white top, "appeared thin and she wore large pointed shoes which emphasised the slenderness of her legs".

Furthermore, the ruling highlighted that camera angles distorted the model’s head, making it appear out of proportion and "highlighted her small frame".

A Zara UK spokesman said: “We note the ASA’s decision following an individual complaint regarding two images on our website which we removed when the ASA made us aware.

“We are committed to responsible content and follow stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models, as well as in the selection of images.”