YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has begged his fans for help after sharing a shocking health update.

Buckingham, known for his documentary-style videos, shared an emotional video of himself in a hospital bed Saturday, writing: “I almost died and I need your help.”

The 30-year-old influencer told his social media followers that he suffered organ failure and that he is worried about staying alive, as well as providing for his wife and 11-month-old baby.

Buckingham said he was rushed to the hospital after he woke up last week completely deaf with no recollection of where he was. Doctors believe he has acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure, but no cause has been identified yet.

“I almost died and I need your help — I don’t like to ask you guys for anything but I am in a dire situation and this is my only option. I’ve created a GoFundMe to help my family and I in this trying time – god bless everyone who has sent kind messages I really appreciate it,” he captioned the video.

open image in gallery YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has asked fans for help after he was diagnosed with organ failure ( Instagram/Brandon Buckingham )

The young dad shared more information about his health crisis, saying that doctors previously thought he had tuberculosis but ruled that out.

“The bad news is my heart is still failing, and my lungs, liver and kidneys are all still in very rough shape,” he wrote in the description of the GoFundMe, adding that only about 15 to 20% of his heart is working.

“I don't know what's going to happen to me, but I know for sure if I do survive, it will be a very long recovery, and I will not be able to provide for my family for at least several months if things go well.”

Buckingham said that recovery will include at least two to four months of bedrest after he gets home from the hospital. He also added that he has racked up over $100,000 in medical debt and that he will likely need to take heart medication for the rest of his life.

Two days before sharing the video, Buckingham shared a message to his followers on X saying, “In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.”

Thousands of fans of Buckingham, who has over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, shared their support for the influencer in response to the post. As of Sunday afternoon, his GoFundMe page had raised over $230,000.