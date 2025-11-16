Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The numbers are stark. In June, the government reported that almost one million young people aged 16 to 24 are not currently in employment, education or training. And if you look closely at the data, you’ll notice that this increase has been driven by women. In the three month period before June, the number of so-called “Neets” rose by 24,000; this can be broken down to a 25,000 increase in women, and a 1,000 drop in men.

In total, the Office for National Statistics reports, there are now 450,000 young female “Neets” – that’s the highest number recorded since 2016, almost a decade ago. So why is this figure on the rise, reversing previous trends? What is holding women back from the workplace, or prompting them to drop out quickly?

It’s undeniable that the job market isn’t exactly welcoming right now. “There are fewer jobs around, unemployment is rising, but then also, particularly for younger women, we are now seeing that AI is starting to reduce the number of entry level jobs as well,” says Anna Hemmings, CEO of Smart Works, the charity supporting unemployed women across the UK. And any conversation about women and work must also reckon with the fact that women overwhelmingly tend to shoulder caring responsibilities, whether that is for young children or ageing family members.

But this goes part way to explain what might be happening for the young women in the NEET cohort – many who aren’t yet even of an age when they are thinking about starting a family.

Mental health is also a major factor – but its a much more complex picture than you might think. Data from the King’s Trust shows that one in 10 Neets left employment over the past year due to mental health; more than one quarter say this has stopped them applying for jobs. The government has earmarked this as a particularly pressing issue; earlier this month, they announced that a new review, headed up by the former health secretary Alan Milburn, will examine how mental health issues and disability factor into youth unemployment.

Young women have “always been more likely than men to experience the more common mental health problems”, from anxiety to depression, says Dr Lynne Green, chief clinical officer at Kooth, a digital mental health support platform. And over the past decade or so, an overwhelming array of studies have concluded that these problems are only rising and rising in this demographic. This year, the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity survey pinpointed this group as particularly at risk of suffering from a common mental health condition.

open image in gallery Many Gen Zers faced significant knockbacks during the pandemic ( Getty Images )

Could this crisis, then, be pushing young female employees out of work? Twenty-nine year-old Megan is a Gen Z ‘cusper’ who opted to leave the corporate world behind in order to prioritise her mental wellbeing. She was left feeling burned out after having to grapple with the “up and down” moods of “toxic people managers who expect you to work around the clock”, she says. “I was feeling guilty all the time for not working and had the goal posts moved all the time, which meant I dreaded logging in for work and gave me intense anxiety.”

She is not the only one. You only have to glance at social media to hear the stories of young women who’ve decided to take a step back from their career after facing burnout. Caroline Hickey is a careers coach who mainly works with women in their twenties and thirties, who has seen some clients inadvertently fall into the Neet category. “I’m seeing lots of young people accidentally becoming NEETs because they’ll go ‘I want to go travelling, I want to have a break, I’ll figure it out when I get back,’” she explains.

They may feel empowered to make these choices” and “put themselves first” is a positive, there is a risk that they may be “swap[ping] one pressure for another Caroline Hickey

This is a more “intentional” plan, she notes. But others may be making a “more emotionally driven decision” in response to “the negative experiences they’re having at work”. The issue with both approaches, though, is that these women are opting out for a ‘breather’, but potentially underestimating just how tricky it can be to return to the job market when they are ready. Hickey notes while the fact that they “feel empowered to make these choices” and “put themselves first” is a positive, there is a risk that they may be “swap[ping] one pressure for another”.

It’s worth bearing in mind that much of Gen Z came of age during the pandemic, and suffered the setbacks and confidence knocks that came with this. Twenty-two year-old student Asma, found that studying for her A Levels remotely during Covid “really took a toll on me mentally and physically”; she ended up withdrawing her university applications and taking two years out, all of which “affected my confidence”. Since then, she has received interview support from Smart Works, which helped her secure an internship.

I think the big challenge with Gen Z is that many of them are emerging from childhoods and adolescents that have left them extremely ill-equipped for the workplace Chloe Combi

“I think the big challenge with Gen Z is that many of them are emerging from childhoods and adolescents that have left them extremely ill-equipped for the workplace, through no real fault of their own,” says Gen Z expert Chloe Combi. “The death of the Saturday and after-school job and lack of work experience opportunities have left them finding work quite alien and scary.”

Combine this with the confidence gap between young women and men, with there being “comparatively less likelihood” that the former will “brazen it out or blag it in the way young men do”, as Combi puts it, and you have the potential makings of “a young woman retention crisis”.

Social media, and the “aspiration inflation” it has encouraged, is exacerbating this, making hyper-perfectionist women assume that they’re somehow failing unless they are excelling in a career that is high-powered but also feels meaningful (and let’s face it, it’s pretty rare to fall into a role that provides all of this when you’re only on your first or second job).

If you’re holding yourself up against impossible standards, your mental health is only going to suffer. “There is evidence that young women and girls are more likely to engage with social media platforms generally, but also engage in a particular way,” says Dr Green. “Generally speaking, [they] are more likely to compare themselves to others, pay more attention to likes, positive endorsements, and all these things are then associated with poor body image, low self-esteem, low mood.”

Even accounts that aim to support students or jobseekers, or give a more honest picture, can just end up sparking anxiety. Asma tells me how she’d see social media users detailing how they’d “had to apply to over 200 internships and only got offers from two”, which only painted a discouraging picture.

open image in gallery Proud to be trad: Estee Williams & Conner Williams ( esteecwilliams/Instagram )

Combi also makes the point that well-meaning but “over-pushed” discussions around imposter syndrome – the feeling that you are somehow inadequate or not “worthy” of your role, despite your track record proving the contrary – might prove counterproductive. “It’s been hoisted on young women as something they should feel, even if they don’t naturally, which makes them more fearful and apologetic,” she says.

It’s no wonder that all these competing conversations around women in the workplace might prove overwhelming. Women, Hickey suggests, are being “pulled between two ideals” – they might simultaneously feel that they should be excelling at everything, while also “decentering work” and believing it to be “not that important”. They might then respond in different ways, she adds: either by leaning “fully into” one of those ideals, or “opting out entirely”.

Throw in the rising discourse around so-called “trad wives”, selling an aspirational version of a stay-at-home life more suited to 1925 than 2025, and you have another confusing piece to the puzzle: young women are also being told to embrace a more small-c conservative lifestyle, focusing on domesticity and child-rearing, by influencers who are (ironically) “getting rich and independent by selling servitude and dependence to girls and women”, as Combi puts it.

The cost of sending a child to nursery has only just started to fall after increasing over a 15 year period, according to recent figures from kids’ charity Coram, and the UK is still one of the most expensive countries for childcare.

And this presents a huge structural issue for young women debating whether to return to work after maternity leave, or drop out altogether. Camilla Rigby is the co-founder of Women’s Work Lab, a not-for-profit organisation supporting unemployed mothers aged 19 and over by offering programmes to help them get back into work. “In September, we had over 65 applications for the 15 spots available,” she says. But “as our programme manager started interviewing, it transpired that half of those mums could not access the childcare to even attend our course, let alone going on to get a job,” she says.

Even though eligible working parents can now claim up to 30 free hours of childcare per week, in practice, those free hours are often snapped up by those “who have already got a child in the nursery” or those who can immediately commit to more hours. Plus, many nurseries require an upfront sum.

open image in gallery Women still tend to end up shouldering caring responsibilities ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Its making an impossible situation worse for mums who don’t want to fall out of the workplace. “They’re expecting a deposit before the child goes to nursery, and it’s just not possible if you don’t have help around you,” says 25-year-old Karolina, one of the women who Rigby’s organisation has worked with. “If you’re on Universal Credit and just getting the money to pay the bills, you do not have any spare money to put towards or save up [for childcare], especially with paying full rent.” Karolina spent two and a half years out of a job, but now works in a supermarket; her child is now school-age, but childcare during the holidays is still pricey. Without money, you can’t secure the childcare you need to go to work. If you can’t work, how do you save up for childcare? It’s a vicious cycle.

So what could be the long-term impact of all this? “I worry that if we’ve got [young women] opting in and out, what’s going to happen is they’ll end up staying lower down the employment ladder because they’ve haven’t been in the workforce [long enough] to put the time in to do the climbing,” Hickey says. After years of making progress on issues such as the gender pay gap and better female representation, “we potentially have the risk of going backwards”.