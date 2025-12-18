Spark Christmas joy with Wowcher gift experiences she’ll love

Christmas is getting closer, with party season in full swing and festive food and drink being planned for the big day. Whether you’re looking for a few last-minute gifts or haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, Wowcher is the perfect place to go.

Offering gifting options across both experiences and presents to unwrap, Wowcher has everything from spa days and afternoon tea to designer fragrance covered.

Shopping with your mum, sister, friend or partner in mind? Look no further for gift experience vouchers and extra-special treats. Consider gifting for her sorted at Wowcher.

Give the gift of a special experience

Wowcher is a Christmas gifting destination catering for every experience angle. While the site stocks seemingly endless product options from home buys to electronics, it is best known for its dazzling array of gift experience vouchers. Should you be thinking of treating her to some TLC and time out or have a shared experience in mind, give the precious gift of having something to look forward to.

If it’s deluxe pampering she’d love, discover the Bannatyne Spa Day for Two. This indulgent gift experience includes treatments, lunch, prosecco and full spa access. With prices starting from £89, you will also receive a £10 voucher per person to spend on products from brands including Elemis at the spa shop. Choose from treatments such as massage, facial or full body scrub, to luxuriate in style once the January blues hit. It can be used at 38 Bannatyne Health Club & Spa venues nationwide.

Another indulgent treat is afternoon tea, with four-star hotel Malmaison’s offering a must. The Malmaison Luxury Afternoon Tea experience can be purchased for two, three or four people. Plus, you can save 37 per cent on the price of this afternoon tea now. Tuck into sumptuous sandwiches and tasty cakes, and you can even add a prosecco upgrade too. It’s available at 15 Malmaison hotels, so you can find the one closest to where your gift recipient lives.

Discover Christmas gifts for her at Wowcher now

( Wowcher )

Alternatively, for a little excitement on Christmas morning, why not buy her a Wowcher Mystery Deal? Choose the standard tier mystery product for £9.99 or a premium tier product for £17.99 from GemNations for a total gifting surprise. With delivery in time for Christmas, products she could find inside span across a whopping £500 gift card, gift set from The White Company, Louis Vuitton wallet, jewellery sets, watches and more.

Spoil her with designer scent this Christmas

Pop some deluxe fragrance gifts under the tree for her to unwrap, with designer scent and candles always a top present pick. Spoil her with a Marc Jacobs Honey & Dot Eau de Parfum 100ml Bundle (now £54, instead of £110). This Honey and Dot perfume duo is sure to impress, between the sizeable 100ml bottles and the chic Marc Jacobs details. Different scent angles are catered for too, with the Dot fragrance featuring red berries, dragon fruit and jasmine, while Honey combines pear, orange blossom and honey.

For home fragrance to add style and ambience this festive season, save up to 56 per cent with the Tom Ford Double Candle Set. You can choose two 200g candles in Tom Ford scents, including Tobacco Vanilla, Oud Wood, Bitter Peach, Jasmin Rouge, Lost Cherry and more. This is an opulent candle gift that she’ll adore. Or, you could even keep one and treat yourself.

Discover Christmas gifts for her at Wowcher now