The office v home working debate that is dividing workers

So your boss wants you in the office more? If this makes you anxious, you’re not alone.

Return-to-work tensions aren’t simply resistance to change. They reflect deeper questions about how different people work best and what modern organisations actually need to succeed.

After COVID, return-to-office rates stabilised by around June 2023, without much movement since.

In Australia, 36 per cent of Australians were working from home regularly in August 2024 and 37 per cent in 2023. This is a dramatic shift from pre-pandemic levels when only 5 per cent of Australians worked from home regularly.

In Europe and North America, around 30 per cent of employees now work hybrid schedules, with 8 per cent fully remote.

open image in gallery After COVID, return-to-office rates stabilised by around June 2023 ( Getty/iStock )

Yet tensions persist. Many employers are pushing harder to get workers back in person, while unions are pushing back. The Australian Services Union recently requested presumed work-from-home arrangements and 26 weeks’ notice before employees have to return to the office.

Meanwhile, the Victorian government plans to introduce laws giving employees the legal right to work from home two days a week.

Workers tend to prefer hybrid models

Research on remote and hybrid work models reveals both benefits and challenges.

Hybrid work can increase productivity, improve work-life balance and reduce attrition rates.

A 2024 randomised controlled trial found that hybrid work arrangements led to 33 per cent lower quit rates. There were particular benefits for women, non-managers and employees with long commutes.

Research tracking individual productivity found that fully remote work was associated with a 10 per cent drop in productivity. However, hybrid working appeared to “have no impact on productivity”.

Employees generally prefer hybrid models, with many willing to accept pay cuts for remote work options.

It’s good to spend some time in the office

There are benefits in spending time with our colleagues face-to-face.

We learn more naturally in social settings. We gain knowledge informally through observation, spontaneous questions and overheard conversations.

open image in gallery There are benefits in spending time with our colleagues face-to-face ( sebra - stock.adobe.com )

The social connections that form more readily in person contribute significantly to employee retention and satisfaction.

Collaboration and innovation often flow better face-to-face, too.

Some things are difficult to replicate virtually. The spontaneity of brainstorming, the nuanced communication possible through body language, and the collective energy of problem-solving are hard to achieve online.

Being able to work from home improves inclusion

Parents, carers and people with disabilities benefit significantly from the flexibility to manage responsibilities while maintaining productivity.

Recent research shows that flexible working practices are important for neurodivergent employees. This includes those with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Neurodivergent workers make up a significant percentage of the Australian workforce: 12 per cent in 2024. And in the United States, 20 per cent of adults have a learning or attention issue.

For neurodivergent employees, working at home gives much-needed sensory control and routine flexibility. This includes adjusting lighting to reduce overwhelm, controlling noise levels and taking breaks when needed. It also allows avoiding the social exhaustion that constant office interactions can create.

Loneliness is also a workplace issue

Loneliness is a significant concern among both remote and on-site workers.

A survey of 7,500 American workers found that over half feel lonely. Some 36 per cent of lonely workers were more likely to seek a job somewhere else, compared with 20 per cent of workers who were not lonely. Additionally, 42 per cent of lonely workers reported being disengaged. This is twice as many as among surveyed workers who were not lonely.

Earlier research from 2024 found that one in five workers globally experienced loneliness a lot in the previous day.

open image in gallery Loneliness is a significant concern among both remote and on-site workers ( Alamy )

Loneliness is particularly pronounced among younger workers, with 46 per cent of those aged 18–24 feeling left out.

Loneliness impacts business performance as well as individuals. Workplace loneliness leads to decreased engagement, reduced commitment, and increased turnover.

Managers can address workplace loneliness by fostering a culture of wellbeing, creating opportunities to build relationships, increasing support and practising inclusive decision-making.

How can employers help anxious staff return to the office?

Know that workers may feel anxious about returning to offices, so allow them to ease back in. Gradual transitions prove more effective than abrupt changes, perhaps starting with one day weekly before building up.

Preparation is essential to support a diverse workforce. This should include clear communication about hybrid expectations, flexibility where possible, and recognition that transitions take time.

About the author Libby (Elizabeth) Sander is an MBA Director & Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour in the Bond Business School at Bond University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Attention to the physical work environment is vital. Creating inclusive office environments means considering lighting, noise levels and providing spaces where employees can work without visual and auditory distraction.

Regular check-ins with returning staff, openness to feedback and maintaining flexibility around working arrangements can significantly ease transitions.

Finally, keep in mind that forced returns can backfire, creating more anxiety rather than engagement.

Set policies that allow employees to thrive

The evidence highlights that no approach works for everyone. Some people genuinely thrive in collaborative office environments, while others do their best work from home.

A large body of research shows that a majority of workers benefit from hybrid models that maximise both collaboration and individual productivity, while supporting diverse working styles.

Organisations need to adopt both evidence-based practice and individual flexibility to get the best from their workforce. Success depends on recognising that workplace anxiety, loneliness and productivity are complex issues requiring individualised approaches.

Whether you’re an employee worried about office returns, or a manager supporting your team, focus on creating environments where everyone can contribute effectively while maintaining wellbeing.

As this workplace evolution continues, the most successful organisations will be those that remain flexible, listen to diverse employee needs, and adapt based on evidence rather than personal preferences or assumptions about what is most effective.