Mornings are frostier, the evenings darker – suddenly, home feels like the only place you want to be. Preparing a space for the colder months isn’t just about keeping the chill at bay, it’s about creating a sanctuary that feels cosy and cheerful.

Stay cosy and cut costs

With energy prices continuing to rise, finding simple, effective ways to retain heat has never been more important. According to the Energy Saving Trust, around 18% of a home’s heat loss occurs through windows and a further 3% through doors – making draught excluders a small but impactful addition to improve efficiency and reduce bills.

Andrew Martin’s collection of draught excluders, upholstered in the brand’s signature fabrics and filled with traceable British wool, proves that practical energy-saving can still look luxe. “Draught excluders may be one of the simplest and quickest tools for improving energy efficiency,” says design director, David Harris, “but that doesn’t mean they need to be boring!”

open image in gallery Scented candles can add winter cosiness ( supplied )

Keep the warmth in

A wool carpet or a well-placed rug can be both beautiful and highly functional. Naturally insulating, wool helps maintain an even temperature and reduce reliance on heating. “Wool carpets act as a natural insulator, trapping warmth and reducing heat loss through floors,” explains Lisa Conway, marketing manager at Brintons. “By keeping rooms cosier in winter, they help lower energy use and cut heating costs – combining comfort and savings in one timeless material.”

Let there be light

As the days grow shorter and the evenings stretch longer, cordless portable lamps become an indispensable addition to any space. Perfect for brightening up those tricky, dimly lit corners that traditional lamps can’t quite reach, they offer both practicality and style – without the hassle of unsightly tangled wires.

Look to homeware brand Addison Ross, whose high-gloss, bobbin-shaped LED lamps have become a cult favourite among design lovers, lending a vibrant touch to side tables and shelves alike. And brand new to the range, the Bamboo Rechargeable Lamp features an elegant metal stem and classic pleated shade, with 16 colourways to choose from.

Small stove, big impact

“As temperatures fall, a compact electric stove can instantly elevate both the comfort and character of a home,” says Graham Duke, sales director at Everhot. “Modern designs combine advanced insulation with heat-retaining technology to deliver steady, radiant warmth while reducing energy use and reliance on central heating.

open image in gallery Everhot electric stove with oven ( supplied/Photopia Photography )

“When placed within a fireplace, a small stove becomes a natural focal point – blending classic charm with contemporary practicality.”

Unlike many electric heaters that rely on noisy fans, Everhot’s models run silently, providing warmth without distraction. And with a small cooking surface ideal for toasting marshmallows, they bring a touch of versatility and seasonal comfort to winter living.

Create a cocooning bedroom retreat

“This time of year, your bedroom becomes your sanctuary,” says Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed. “It’s worth making a few thoughtful updates to ensure it feels as inviting as possible.”

Her advice? Focus on layering natural materials that regulate temperature while adding comfort. Swap lighter summer bedding for brushed cotton or a heavier duvet, and “mix textures – for instance, pairing linen bedding with a wool throw – to stay snug through the night and add beautiful depth to your bedroom look.”

open image in gallery Linen bedding or layers can add warmth to a bedroom ( Piglet in Bed/supplied )

When it comes to colour and pattern, Hanley encourages embracing the season. “Rich hues like ochres, reds and deep greens bring warmth and character to a space,” she says, while ginghams and stripes “add a playful, layered feel.”

The goal, she adds, is to create a scheme that feels “cocooning yet breathable” – a comforting retreat to see you through winter.

Set the scene with seasonal scents

Scent is the finishing touch in creating a welcoming environment. Candles and diffusers with rich, layered fragrances instantly evoke the festivity of the season. Look to woody, smoky, or spicy notes to add depth and warmth.

Malin+Goetz’s best-selling Dark Rum candle blends plum, leather and amber; Diptyque’s Sapin Room Spray captures the freshness of pine and fir; while ESPA’s Winter Spice candle infuses the air with cinnamon, clove and orange – the essence of winter, bottled.