From Jamie Redknapp to Fran Kirby: Who is in the Wimbledon Royal Box on day six?

Wimbledon 2025 day six is underway and the royal box is already brimming with a star-studded guest list made up of iconic sports stars.

The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships will see the the third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles conclude at the All England Club.

Two of the biggest contenders for the men’s title will be appearing on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner return to the grass. Fresh off a demolition of British hope Dan Evans, Djokovic is the headline act on Centre – taking on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in prime-time on Saturday evening.

In the women’s draw, which has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Xheng and Madison Keys, things appear to be opening up for Iga Swiatek. She’ll have another test against Danielle Collins of the USA this afternoon.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like when Zendaya channelled her character Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers in a chic Ralph Lauren blazer.

Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch, London mayor, Sadiq Khan, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, alongside her sister, Pippa.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Fran Kirby and Beth England

open image in gallery Fran Kirby at Wimbledon in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Former Lionesses Fran Kirby and Beth England, who were part of the squad that led England to victory in the UEFA Women's Euro tournament in 2022, are in the stands today.

Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida Andersson

open image in gallery Jamie Redknapp at Wimbledon in 2017 ( Getty )

Former England player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp will attend the Championships alongside his wife, Swedish model Frida Andersson.

Sir Ben Ainslie and wife Georgie

open image in gallery Ben Ainslie at Wimbledon ( Getty Images for Emirates )

British sailor Ben Ainslie, who was an Olympic gold medalist in 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012 will watch the action from centre court alongside his wife, Georgie.

Dame Laura Kenny and husband Sir Jason Kenny

open image in gallery Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny at Wimbledon in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Track cyclist power couple Dame Laura Kenny and husband Sir Jason Kenny, who have won 12 Olympic medals for Britain between them, are in the stands today.

Jody Cundy and brother Ashley

open image in gallery Jody Cundy at Wimbledon in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Para-cyclist, former swimmer and nine-time Paralympic gold medalist Jody Cundy will attend day six of the Championships alongside his brother Ashley.

Helen Glover and mum Rachel

open image in gallery Helen Glover at Wimbledon in 2013 ( Getty Images )

Olympic rower Helen Glover, who won gold medals in 2012 and 2016 and made the New Year’s Honours list for services to rowing this year, will be in the stands alongside her mother Rachel.

Danny Care and wife Jodie

Former England and Harlequins rugby player Danny Care, who announced his retirement after passing 100 caps last month, will be watching the action from centre court with his wife Jodie.