Day eleven of Wimbledon sees the first of the women’s semi-finals at the world-famous tournament, following a dramatic week of tennis.

Today, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces Amanda Anisimova of the US, while Poland’s Iga Świątek goes head-to-head with Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic for a place in Saturday’s final.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic succeeded against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in four sets, while Italy’s Jannik Sinner defeated Ben Shelton of the US to reach the men’s singles semi-finals, which will take place tomorrow.

On Monday, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov was dramatically forced to retire despite being two sets up against Sinner, marking his fifth grand slam retirement.

Viewers will also be curious to see which A-Listers are in the Centre Court’s Royal Box, which has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

So far this year, Dave Grohl made his first appearance with his wife after an infidelity scandal last year, as well as international guests including WWE’s John Cena. Yesterday, Hugh Grant was spotted falling asleep during a match.

Perhaps the biggest draw on day four is Stephen Fry, the infamous comedian and actor.

Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Which celebrities are in the Royal Box at Wimbledon day eleven?

Stephen Fry

open image in gallery Stephen Fry arrives at the Royal Box ( Getty )

English actor and comedian, Stephen Fry, the longtime host of the BBC series QI, is in attendance on day eleven. Prior to his role on the quiz show, Fry starred in the comedy Blackadder and has won 11 BAFTA Award nominations for his roles in television.

Rob Brydon and wife Claire Brydon

open image in gallery Rob Brydon in the Royal Box in centre court ( Reuters )

Welsh comedian and Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon watched from the stands with his wife, Claire. The 60-year-old actor has also appeared in films such asCinderella, Barbie and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Annabel Croft

open image in gallery Annabel Croft in the Royal Box ( PA )

Former British tennis player Annabel Croft also made an appearance in the Royal Box today. The 58-year-old, who once held the title of world No 24, is now a radio and television presenter for the likes of Sky Sports and the BBC. In 2023, the star came fourth in Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie Goulding

open image in gallery Singer Ellie Goulding sits in the stands ( AP )

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, best known for the tracks “Burn” and “Love Me Like You Do”, watched from the Royal Box. The recipient of two Brit Awards, Goulding has sold more than 27 million albums, making her one of the most successful female British artists of the 21st Century.

Bjorn Borg and wife Patricia

open image in gallery The former singles champion returns to Wimbledon with his wife Patricia ( Getty )

Bjorn Borg, the former Swedish tennis star, who won the Gentlemen’s Singles in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979 and 1980, attended day eleven alongside his third wife, Patricia. The 69-year-old won 66 titles throughout his career, including 11 majors.

Fiona Shaw and wife Sonali Deraniyagala

open image in gallery Fiona Shaw and Rob Brydon sit behind the Borgs ( Reuters )

Irish film, television and theatre actress Fiona Shaw is also in the stands today. Best known for her roles in Harry Potter, Bad Sisters and Killing Eve, Shaw sits in the stands alongside her wife and economist Sonali Deraniyagala.

Ben Whishaw

open image in gallery Ben Whishaw watches from the stands ( Getty )

Bafta TV award-winning actor Ben Whishaw, known as the voice of Paddington Bear in Paul Kings’ films, watched from the stands alongside his twin brother, James. More recently, the star made an appearance in Netflix’s spy thriller, Black Doves, alongside Keira Knightley.

Cherie Blair

open image in gallery Cherie Blair (centre) sits in the royal box ( PA )

English barrister and writer, Cherie Blair, the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, is also in the Royal Box today. The 70-year-old was involved in a number of high profile cases, and has since been recognised for her charity work.

Dame Darcey Bussell

open image in gallery Dame Darcey Bussell arrives at the Royal Box ( Getty Images )

Former ballet dancer and president of the Royal Academy of Dance, Darcey Bussell, made an appearance at today’s semi-finals. In 2018, Bussell was awarded with a DBE for her contributions to dance and she was previously a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jonathan Edwards

open image in gallery Jonathan Edwards takes a seat in the stands ( Getty )

Former British triple jumper Jonathan Edwards watches from the stands after being papped alongside Darcey Bussell. Edwards is an Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth Champion, holding the world record for the event since 1995.

Emma Hayes

open image in gallery Emma Hayes makes an appearance at the ladies’ semi-finals ( Getty )

Emma Hayes, the head coach of the United States women's football team, is also in the Royal Box today. From 2012-2024, Hayes was the manager of Chelsea Women’s, winning seven Super League titles - five of these consecutively between 2020-2024.

David Suchet and wife Sheila

open image in gallery Actor David Suchet watches the match from the Royal Box ( AP )

Known for his role as detective Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie’s Poirot (1989-2013), actor David Suchet watches from the stands alongside his wife, Sheila. In 2020, Suchet was awarded a CBE for his services to drama and charity.

Samir Shah

Chairman of the BBC Dr Samir Shah is also in attendance on day eleven of the tournament. In 2002, he was awarded an OBE for his services to broadcasting.