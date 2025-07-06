Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon 2025 day seven is underway and the royal box is already brimming with a star-studded guest list made up of sports icons.

The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships will see the third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles conclude at the All England Club with defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz back on Centre Court.

While British hopes are dwindling, Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie provide optimism on Sunday for home interest to last into the second week.

Norrie, benefitting from many seeds crashing out early, takes on the hard-hitting Chilean Nicolas Jarry on his preferred No 1 Court after another superb win over Mattia Bellucci on Friday, while Kartal opens up Centre against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after her fine win over Diane Parry.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like when Zendaya channelled her character Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers in a chic Ralph Lauren blazer.

Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch, London mayor Sadiq Khan, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, alongside her sister, Pippa.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning faces, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Chris Kamara and wife Anne

open image in gallery Chris Kamara will be at the Championships for the seventh day of the tournament ( Getty Images )

Former England footballer and Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara will be watching the action from centre court with his wife Anne.

Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire

open image in gallery Paralympians Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire will also be in the royal box ( Getty Images for The National Lo )

Paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft, who won racing medals at the 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024 Games, will be joined in the royal box by her husband and Paralympic silver medallist Nathan Maguire.

Charlotte Henshaw and mother Rosie Davies

open image in gallery Gold medalist Charlotte Henshaw will be at the Championships on Sunday ( Getty Images )

Two time paracanoe gold medallist Charlotte Henshaw, who raced to victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will be in the stands alongside her mother Rosie Davies.

Kieran Bird and Izzy Thorpe

open image in gallery Team GB couple Kieran Bird and Izzy Thorpe will be in the Royal Box on Sunday ( Getty Images for The National Lo )

Team GB couple Kieran Bird and Izzy Thorpe, who both won medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, will be watching the action unfold on centre court.

Alfie Hewett and coach Craig Allen

open image in gallery Alfie Hewett winning Wimbledon's Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles in 2024 ( Getty Images )

British tennis player Alfie Hewett, who won Wimbledon’s Gentlemen’s Wheelchair singles last year and is a ten time grand slam champion, will be in the stands with his coach Craig Allen.