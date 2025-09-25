Star Trek legend William Shatner, 94, hospitalised after medical emergency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star Trek actor William Shatner is recovering after being hospitalised on Wednesday, according to reports.

The 94-year-old star, who famously played Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek franchise from 1966 until 1994, is said to have experienced an issue with his blood sugar levels while at his home in Los Angeles.

The Independent has contacted Shatner’s representatives for comment.

One source told TMZ that Shatner called the emergency service and a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance arrived on the scene as a precaution. Shatner was taken to a local hospital to get checked out, with the source saying the actor was good and resting comfortably.

Shatner is known for helming Starship Enterprise as Captain Kirk, alongside original Star Trek cast members Leonard Nimoy as Spock, DeForest Kelley as Leonard McCoy, James Doohan as Montgomery Scott and Nichelle Nichols as Nyota Uhura.

The actor reprised the role of Captain Kirk on the animated series and the first seven films, including the 1989 film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

His other roles have included playing a beauty pageant MC in the 2000 Sandra Bullock comedy Miss Congeniality and starring as the title character on the 1980s police drama series TJ Hooker. He has also appeared in the legal drama series The Practice and its spin-off, Boston Legal.

Shatner made the 2023 documentary You Can Call Me Bill as a way to reach out to his grandchildren after he dies. He told Variety at the time: “I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don't have long to live.

“Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor.”

open image in gallery William Shatner pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images for SXSW )

Shatner made headlines in 2021 after travelling to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin shuttle.

The rocket successfully launched into space for 11 minutes, during which those on board experienced the feeling of weightlessness as they reached the outskirts of space.

The actor previously described it as “the most profound experience I can imagine” and revealed that when he landed, he couldn’t stop crying.

open image in gallery William Shatner as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise ( CBS/Paramount )

Shatner spoke about his adventure at New York's Comic-Con, revealing that he was terrified to go into space.

He said: “My friend Jason Erhlick came to me and said he was seeing these rockets with people going into space. And, wouldn’t it be something if Captain Kirk went up there?

“And I said, ‘Jason, for God’s sake, man. Nobody cares if Captain Kirk goes to space. It was 55 years ago, man. But I’m doing well, maybe I should go up to space?'”