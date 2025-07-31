Husband’s cheating exposed by family scale thanks to untimely weigh-in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has her digital scale to thank for revealing her husband’s cheating.

A skeptical wife shared the wild way she learned of her husband’s ways in a viral Reddit post, detailing how she found two late-night weigh-ins on her digital scale – taken while she was away and her husband was home alone.

“I checked the digital scale’s memory out of curiosity and it showed two ‘unassigned’ weigh-ins at exactly 120 lbs, logged at 12:15 a.m. and 12:26 a.m. back-to-back,” user @throw-Doubt303 posted in the sub r/AmIOverreacting.

“For context, I do not weigh 120 lbs, and I was not there on that date, just my husband,” she wrote on Reddit.

The distraught woman noted that she and her husband were “in the middle of a separation” due to his past cheating.

A woman shared how she learned her husband was seeing someone else thanks to their digital scale.

She later noted in the comment section that she and her husband had a goal “to work on ourselves to build a better foundation for our marriage.”

“Our agreement was NOT to see other people, especially in a family home,” she added.

The Reddit peanut gallery was quick to try and guide the woman, who noted at the end of her post that she was “trying to stay strong,” but it was difficult.

“Just more closure to finalize the separation. Now you can have peace knowing that this is the right decision,” one person wrote.

“Pro tip - don’t tell him you know there was a female there. Get in touch with attorneys to make a game plan,” another chimed in.

“I think it’s pretty clear he had someone over. And 120 lbs after midnight – not one of his male buddies,” another commentator added. “Blessing in disguise, better to have confirmation now so you can proceed confidently with the divorce.”

While some commentators made judgmental remarks about the woman having “trust issues” because she went as far as to check the data on the scale, many were sympathetic and urged her to stop torturing herself and leave him.

“You already know he’s a cheat. Why do you need more proof he’s a terrible person? It’s not good for your mental health,” one person wrote.

“I’m so excited to see you lose 190 pounds! Huge weight loss,” another person added.