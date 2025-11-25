Why are my festive houseplants not flowering?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We all love a festive houseplant, from vibrant red poinsettias and colourful Christmas cacti, to elegant orchids and showstopping amaryllis. But sometimes things don’t go to plan, when buds fail to open and bracts shrivel and drop.

So, why are your festive houseplants not flowering?

“You’ve got to consider what our homes are like at Christmas,” says Jane Perrone, expert gardener, author and host of award-winning houseplant podcast On The Ledge. “We’ve got the fire roaring or the radiators up to max and these hot, dry environments are not good for a lot of plants.”

When you’re buying plants, wrap them up well when you are taking them home, because it’s easy for a lot of tropical plants purchased at Christmas to go into shock, she continues.

“Don’t buy them and then put them in your freezing cold car and go shopping for three hours, because that will impact the plants.”

Ellen Mary, co-host of The Plant Based Podcast and author of The Joy Of Gardening, adds: “During winter, plants should be watered far less than in the summer as they generally aren’t in growing mode. Make sure not to overwater and never leave them sitting in soaking wet soil.” Keep them out of draughts, she advises.

Here, the experts offer their take on why your favourite festive houseplants may not be happy.

Christmas cactus

When Christmas cacti do well, they produce a profusion of blooms, from shimmering white to red and bright pink, so it can be such a disappointment when they don’t flower.

“These need a period of cooler temperatures and longer dark nights for about six weeks before they can flower,” Ellen Mary explains. “Anything other than this period will confuse the plant and it won’t flower.”

When the buds form, don’t move the plant, she advises, as it won’t take kindly to changes in conditions.

Orchids

Orchids are generally quite resilient, says Perrone. “They like a steady temperature of about 20 degrees centigrade, so normally make really good houseplants.

“However, when you buy an orchid, particularly if you are unfamiliar with the seller, you don’t know if it’s been shocked by the cold, it might have been outside in a delivery van, or sitting in too much water.

“It may have been in a boiling hot shop without any water. There are lots of reasons why those flowers can drop and it may be something that’s happened before you got the plant home. It just goes into shock. The conditions change when it comes into your house and it adapts by dropping those flowers to say, ‘I can’t flower right now because I’ve got to concentrate on actually surviving’.”

Cyclamen

These festive beauties need really cool conditions to flourish.

“Back in the day, when we used to have non-centrally heated homes and rooms which were genuinely cold, cyclamen used to do quite well because they love lots of light and cool temperatures, cooler than you’d want to keep your house,” Perrone observes.

“They do very well in an unheated but bright porch or an unheated conservatory with lots of light. The balance of getting them moist enough without allowing them to succumb to mildew and rotting is quite tricky. Just be really careful with the watering. Only water when it’s just starting to dry out.”

Poinsettia

It’s the colourful bracts which provide the wow factor – the bright red, pink, white or orange bracts are simply modified leaves which tend to drop if not given the right conditions. The true flowers are the tiny yellow blooms in the centre, says Ellen Mary.

“The bracts will drop if the plant is too cold, or with temperature changes, not enough indirect light and with over-watering,” she warns. “These have been grown, shipped and kept in shops for prolonged periods with changes in temperatures and watering, so they can be tricky to keep thriving for long periods.”

Amaryllis

These huge bulbs are often given as Christmas gifts.

“They will very easily flower after the tall stalks have grown. If there are plenty of leaves but no flowers it might be that the bulb is too small or trying to flower from the previous year,” Ellen Mary explains.

After flowering, amaryllis need watering and feeding until the following autumn, when they should be given about 10 weeks in a dark, cool place before replanting. Then give them plenty of bright indirect light and ensure the top third at least is above soil level, she suggests.

Kalanchoe

You can pick up this inexpensive, colourful succulent in a variety of colours in supermarkets, so may not be too bothered about its longevity, although the flowers can last a long time. Overwatering and lack of light will make it suffer, Perrone warns.

“This is among the best plants because it’s so tough. It’s a succulent with very thick leaves that hold water in their tissues, and has evolved to grow in dry places. Keep it on the dry side rather than overwatering it somewhere bright – a south-facing windowsill is great and only water it when the soil feels dry at root level.”

In December you may be able to leave it two or three weeks before it dries out because it’s not getting as much light or using as much water.

Christmas azalea

“This is a really tough plant to keep alive,” Perrone says. “This is not going to happy sitting next to your fire. It objects to any dry heat or heating on all the time, it won’t like sitting above a radiator.

“Hopefully you’ve sourced somewhere where it hasn’t been boiled or frozen before you get it home, so buy it from a good reputable garden centre which will have taken care of it before you buy it.”

Buy Christmas azaleas in bud, she advises, as if you buy one in full flower it’s likely to go over during the Christmas period. Pick a plant with a lot of buds and a few open flowers for a longer display.