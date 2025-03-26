Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has urged fans to avoid changing their teeth to look like hers.

The 31-year-old actor acknowledged the support she’s gotten for the gap in her teeth during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Sunday.

“I mean I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having,” Wood, who stars in season three of The White Lotus, said in a clip of the program posted on TikTok. “Because the Americans can’t believe [my teeth], but they’re all being lovely.”

Wood explained that she’s seen videos of orthodontists analyzing her teeth, as they were “dissecting what is wrong” with them. However, those clips still ended with the doctors saying: “But we don’t think she should change a thing.”

She reiterated how much this praise meant to her, especially given the criticism she’s faced in the past for her appearance.

“It feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth, forever,” the Sex Education alum said.

Aimee Lee Wood says it’s ‘lovely’ to hear fans praise the gap in her teeth ( Getty Images )

However, Wood did discourage fans from trying to copy her look. “I hope that people don’t start like filing their teeth so they have gaps,” she added.

Earlier this month, Wood expressed she liked the fact that fans are talking about her teeth. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the British actor said she’s proud of her lifestyle choices and appearance, which differed from her American co-stars on The White Lotus.

“These people live in Holly­wood,” she said. “I live in my little flat in South East London, and I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident.”

She added: “All I ever do is take the p*** out of myself. Even the way (White Lotus fans) are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious,” she added.

Wood has previously spoken about her distinctive chompers and how they have impacted her career. During an interview with Stylist in 2020, she was asked if she felt like her teeth have been a “barrier” when it came to booking roles.

“No, I don’t. It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself. I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome,” she said.

While her teeth negatively affected her confidence when auditioning for TV roles early in her career, Wood later learned many fans felt they could relate to her.

“And now, of course, I’m getting hundreds of messages from people going, “Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine. Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like ‘Aimee,’” she said. “Instead of it being ‘Bugs Bunny’ or whatever. Because that’s what happened to me.”

In season three of The White Lotus, Wood plays Chelsea, who is taking a vacation to Thailand with her older boyfriend Rick (played by Walton Goggins). The season follows a slew of guests at a luxury resort in the Southeast Asian country, with the cast also including Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.