National Ice Cream Day 2025: Where to get freebies and deals

The sweetest day of the year is upon us: National Ice Cream Day.

If you’re someone who is always seeking a sweet treat, you’ll be pleased to know there are more than a handful of deals in honor of the holiday, taking place July 20.

From ice cream chains to restaurants and even grocery stores, there are ways to score freebies and deals all day long.

Plus, a pet shop is even joining in on the fun so furry friends can celebrate!

Here, we round up some of the best freebies and deals for National Ice Cream Day.

open image in gallery National Ice Cream Day is celebrated July 20 ( Getty Images )

Baskin Robbins

The classic ice cream chain is extending the celebrations through the week with $5 off orders of $20 or more. The offer is valid July 20-26 for orders placed through third-party delivery apps.

Dairy Queen

Rewards members can score a Dilly Bar — vanilla soft serve dipped in a choice of chocolate, butterscotch, or cherry — with a purchase of $1 or more.

Friendly’s

Customers can join the Friendly's Fan Club Rewards program to score a free cone or dish of ice cream. But for those who aren’t rewards members, there’s still a way to celebrate the holiday on a budget. Stop by to redeem a $.90 scoop in a cone or dish and eat it in-store or take it to-go.

DoorDash x Ben & Jerry’s

Speaking of apps, DoorDash and Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up to help you celebrate this National Ice Cream Day. DashPass members can redeem $5 off a grocery or convenience order of two pints of the fan-favorite ice cream.

Dippin’ Dots

Customers can score a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour window at participating locations. The first 100 customers in line will score their free Dippin’ Dots in a special souvenir take home cup.

To find out which stores are participating, visit dippindots.com/locator.

16 Handles

The frozen yogurt chain is giving customers free ice cream worth up to $5. Customers just need to download the 16 Handles app to claim the reward at participating locations.

Jeni's

Customers can add Sundae Fudge Sauce to their ice cream order at no extra cost.

Burger King

Rewards members can claim a free soft serve with any purchase of $1 or more.

Wendy’s

Customers can score a free Frosty with any purchase through the Wendy’s app.

Lidl

The grocery chain is offering shoppers a free Bon Gelati or Gelatelli frozen product with purchases of $40 or more. Shoppers must clip the coupon in the MyLidl app after making their purchase.

open image in gallery Petco is offering pets a chance to enjoy National Ice Cream Day ( Petco/Instagram )

Petco

National Ice Cream Day isn’t just for humans! Petco is offering free ice cream pup cups in-store as a treat for furry friends.