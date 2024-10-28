What is Giving Tuesday and how to celebrate?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday now over, people are participating in Giving Tuesday.

This is a holiday that takes place every Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s viewed as a fundraising opportunity that started in 2012 as a project of the 92nd Street Y and the organization GivingTuesday became an independent nonprofit in 2020. The organization has also launched a campaign to raise $26m over five years to expand its database of giving.

At the time of Giving Tuesday’s original creation, a team of innovators at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City sought to create a movement that harnessed the power of social media and technology to promote charitable giving.

The idea was to create a bridge between the hectic consumerism that comes with Black Friday and Cyber Monday and to come up with a day dedicated solely to giving to remind everyone what the true meaning of the holiday season is.

Specifically, those involved in the day’s creation were looking for people to give their money to meaningful causes that had the potential to positively impact society. To accomplish this task, they teamed up with various charities including nonprofits and other businesses to spread their message across social media using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

“Our global network collaborates year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life,” the organization describes the holiday on its website.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give.”

Giving Tuesday raised a record $3.1bn for charitable causes in the US last year, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits.

If you are someone looking to get involved for this year’s Giving Tuesday on December 3, here are some suggestions to give back just before the holiday season starts.

One idea would be to donate to a charitable donation. It can either be an organization that supports a cause you are very passionate about or any charity using the Giving Tuesday hashtag.

Some options for charities include: Donors Choose which is an education fundraising platform. Just on Giving Tuesday specifically, the organization will be matching all donations by 50 percent, meaning a $10 donation will become $15.

Another charity could be Immigration Equity which is a legal advocacy network supporting LGBTQ and HIV-positive immigrants. All donations made on Giving Tuesday will be doubled.

The National Forest Foundation will also be doubling donations on Giving Tuesday in an effort to lead forest conservation efforts. And The Humane League will be matching donations dollar for dollar with the goal of ending animal abuse in factory farms.

People can also use Giving Tuesday to support local businesses and artisans. Purchase products or services in person from small businesses that give back to the community or donate a portion of their businesses’ proceeds to charity.

If you happen to be on a budget, you can also volunteer, whether that be helping a local shelter, assisting a cleanup event, or providing pro-bono services.

Another option is to do the fundraising yourself by starting your own fundraiser. For example, you can organize a bake sale, a 5K charity run, or an online fundraising campaign to encourage friends and family to contribute. There are also plenty of virtual fundraising options that are more low-key like an online auction, webinar, or live stream.