Wendy’s adds twist on iconic Frosty recipe to its summer menu

Wendy’s is adding a cold take on a hot new drink trend ahead of the summer season.

Inspired by the internet’s current obsession with “dirty” soda — a combination of soda, cream, and syrup of choice — the fast-food conglomerate is bringing its “Frosty Fizz” back to Canada.

The drink mixes Wendy’s traditional vanilla frozen dairy dessert and a customer’s choice of soda.

Patrons in Canada fell in love with the creamy concoction last summer when the burger chain first introduced it. The positive response motivated its return this year, and the Frosty Fizz will now be a permanent fixture on Wendy’s Canadian summer menu going forward.

While this is good news for the franchise’s Canadian customers, U.S. Wendy’s lovers are wondering if they’ll be able to get a taste this upcoming season. However, the food chain has not yet announced plans to bring the Frosty Fizz to the U.S.

In late April, Instagram food blogger Snackolator dropped the bomb that the Frosty Fizz was back in Canada.

Wendy’s adds “Frosty Fizz,” a combination of vanilla dessert and soda, to its summer menu in Canada ( iStock )

“This seems like a really easy thing for Wendy’s to do… so Frosty Fizz could happen here if they wanted it to,” they wrote. “Would you grab a Frosty Fizz from Wendy’s if they brought it here? And what soda flavor would you try first? This would be great with Coke, Dr. Pepper, Fanta, and Barq’s.”

Snackolator’s post was met with several comments from eager U.S. customers thinking of different mixtures and combinations they’d order if they could.

One person said: “They could do it in the US. The frostycinno that they serve for breakfast hours. Use the same mixture. The freestyle options would be endless. I can see orange coke working in there.”

“All they gotta do is blend a frosty with Dave’s lemonades,” another suggested.

A third wrote: “ I would get the Fanta fizz.”

The Frosty Fizz may not be available in the U.S. just yet, but customers can enjoy two other renditions of the classic Frosty this season.

On April 14, Wendy’s launched the addition of Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions.

According to the press release, Frosty Swirls combine either the vanilla or chocolate base and “a sweet, juicy Strawberry sauce, a buttery, rich Caramel sauce or decadent, chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce.”

Frosty Fusions, on the other hand, are made available in three different flavors: The Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion, the OREO Brownie Frosty Fusion, and the Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion. Each includes a sauce and a crunchy mix-in.