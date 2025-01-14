Bride-to-be sparks wedding dress debate: ‘Am I delusional’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian bride-to-be has sparked a fierce debate online after she revealed she had been forced to pay a fee to try on wedding dresses.

Katrina Matias visited a boutique to prepare for her impending nuptials, after becoming engaged in Autumn last year. However, she was left shocked after finding out that the shopping experience came with a price tag.

The concept of charging for an appointment in a bridal shop, which is a regular occurrence at high-end stores in the UK too, sparked discussion on social media.

“Guys, who was going to tell me that there’s a fee to try on wedding dresses?” she asked in a social media post on TikTok.

She added: “Am I delusional for thinking that it should be free?”

However, the comments section were more divided as employees in the industry insisted it was a necessary part of the shop’s business model.

One bridal consultant wrote: “You’re paying for a 1-1 consultation with a specialist to guide you in the right direction based on your style preferences. My shop uses that fee as credit toward dress purchase but most places don’t.”

“Some places make you pay a fee so that it’s not just a bunch of people coming in to try on dresses and wasting their time,” reasoned another.

But there was outrage by some users as they wrote: “Nah I’m not paying to try on a dress, BYE.”

Katrina Matias was left unimpressed at the experience ( TikTok/Katrina Matias )

“NO?? WHAT??? omgggg what a scam,” commented another on the video, which has since amassed over 850,000 views.

Another wrote: “Australia seems to be heading in the America direction with extra costs. Crazy to put it on the customer when the employers should be paying their workers properly.”

Others were less sympathetic as they commented: “It’s only certain high end designers. Tell me you’re going to the expensive places without telling me you’re going to the expensive places!”

One person suggested that Matias could avoid the experience by doing more research.

“That’s why you do your research before going wedding shopping” scolded one person. “I did that and had five wedding stores on my list and found the one in the second shop”.

Others could see the bride-to-be’s concern as they asked: “I completely understand the purpose for this but what happens if you don’t find a dress at that location? Is it refundable?”