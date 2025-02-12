Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC’s Waterloo Road is set to air its new series on February 11 featuring six new cast members and a storyline that tackles coercive control in relationships.

The fifth series of the school drama based in Manchester will see Lindsey Coulson join the cast as new headteacher Dame Stella Drake, as staff attempt to rebuild the reputation of what’s currently tarnished as the ‘murder school’ – after Steve Savage (Jason Manford) and son Billy (Olly Rhodes) were arrested after the death of a student.

While the programme is known for its humour, it also often reflects deeper social issues, such as women’s health, unemployment, addiction, issues facing teachers and, this time, abusive relationships.

Fans will see the return of familiar faces Libby Guthrie (Hattie Dynevor) and Jared Jones (Matthew Khan), two six formers whose relationship takes a worrying turn as Jones becomes progressively more controlling.

With the storyline escalating as the series goes on, Dynevor and Khan spoke about the importance of covering the topic on TV and the change that needs to happen.

What have you learnt from being part of this storyline?

“Being a part of this storyline made me go back and think about how important those conversations are,” says Khan, who plays the perpetrator. It gave me a new perspective on how the things that are so fundamental to being a healthy person and existing in society, aren’t taught anywhere.

“Looking back over education, when I was in high school and in early relationships, they weren’t taught.

“There was no guide. I don’t even think I had a sex education class, never mind anything to do with healthy relationships.”

A poll carried out by Censuswide with 1,001 young people in February 2024 found that 50% of those asked reported their relationships and sex education (RSE) provision as good or very good. However 50% are still calling on the government to improve flexibility for schools to cover topics that their students need – such as a power imbalance in relationships.

Some 49% of respondents claimed they learned nothing at all or not enough about the issue in school.

Why is it important to show coercive control on TV?

Dynevor, who plays the victim, says: “It’s such an important issue to show on TV because there are a lot of people that are unaware of the subject – which has so many layers.”

“It’s also important to show teenagers that this can happen to them as well and if they notice any of these behaviours, to make a change.

“Even if it’s your friend, help them out. It’s really crucial for young people to have more knowledge on the subject.”

What impact do you hope this has going forward?

“From playing the perpetrator and the abusive person, I want to open young boys eyes to the behaviours that they pick up from other people [that] aren’t healthy,” says Khan.

After researching the topic, Khan says he found out that behaviours are usually learnt from someone else.

“I want young people to be able to realise if their behaviour is toxic, it is damaging to people.

“Nobody is necessarily born with these traits, but it’s something they are consuming through the media, YouTube or their role models.

“I hope they will be able to watch the show and realise the toxic and poisonous paths they are going down, and get out before they get too indoctrinated into it.”

How was it for you playing the roles?

“I found it really hard going to those dark places,” admits Dynevor.

“However coming out of it now and watching it, it feels very rewarding to be part of spreading the message.”

Crediting the supportive team and producers on Waterloo Road, Khan says, “It was important to just put our all in, to be able to do the story justice.”

“It’s kind of fulfilling and rewarding in the fact we might be able to make a change”

What would you say to someone in this type of relationship?

There were 43,774 offences of coercive control recorded by the police in England and Wales (excluding Devon and Cornwall) in the year ending March 2023 according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales.

With the numbers showing how common this type of abuse is, Dynevor says, “I hope the people who feel like they’re experiencing this as they watch Waterloo Road realise there are so many people they can reach out to.

“Whether it’s a parent or teacher, or there are also many websites you can go on and get help. It’s really important to spot the signs early.”

The signs of coercive control

According to Healthline, coercive control is a common tactic for abusers.

Coercive control is a strategic form of ongoing oppression and terrorism used to instil fear. The abuser may use tactics such as limiting access to money or monitoring all communication, as a controlling effort.

Here are signs you may be a victim of coercive control, according to Healthline:

Isolating you from your support system

Monitoring your activity throughout the day

Denying your freedom and autonomy

Gaslighting

Name-calling and putting you down

Limiting your access to money

Reinforcing traditional gender roles

Turning your kids against you

Controlling aspects of your health and body

Making jealous accusations

Regulating your sexual relationship

Threatening your children or pets

For support call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247 (run by Refuge), The Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors – 0808 801 0327 (run by Respect).