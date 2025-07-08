Why eating like the Japanese may prevent depression

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study from scientists at the Japan Institute for Health Security has found that a popular Japanese diet – full of vegetables, fermented foods, beans and fish – may protect against symptoms of depression.

Researchers studied 12,5000 working adults and found those who followed the washoku diet, consisting of fish, vegetables, rice and soybeans, were less likely to report low mood, anxiety and stress than those who ate processed foods, sugar, meat, and refined grains.

According to the study, those who followed a modern version of the diet, which adds raw vegetables and fruit while cutting back on sodium, saw an even bigger benefit, where risk was reduced by 20 per cent.

The findings remained consistent when considering factors including age, gender, and job stress levels. However, the benefits were less notable among those working very long hours.

Scores were developed for traditional Japanese diet items: white rice, miso soup, soy products, cooked vegetables, mushrooms, seaweed, fish, salty foods and green tea.

Meanwhile, the modified diet had vastly improved scores when it came to salty foods. It also exchanged white rice for a minimally processed variety, as well as adding fruits, raw vegetables and dairy products into the mix.

Vegetables contain folate, which is known to help produce serotonin and dopamine – neurotransmitters that play a vital role in regulating mood. Meanwhile, green tea, miso and colourful vegetables contain antioxidants which can help reduce oxidative stress to the brain.

The Japanese washoku diet may protect against symptoms of depression a new study has found ( Getty Images )

Although further research is needed to establish a causal link between the washoku diet and the prevention of depression, scientists said the result of the study was “very encouraging”.

“Our findings contribute to the growing body of evidence suggesting the important role of culturally specific diets in mental health,” researchers who published their findings in the journal Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences said.

“The present study informs both clinicians and public health professionals about a possible link between the Japanese diet and mood disorders. If confirmed, the findings may provide a basis for using the dietary pattern approach as a public health strategy for the prevention of depression.”

Back in 2018, research suggested the Mediterranean diet – made up of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and fish – could help ward off depression.

People who more closely followed the classic Mediterranean diet were found to be around 33 per cent less likely to develop depression compared to those who had a stereotypically Western diet of meat, processed foods, saturated fat and sugar.