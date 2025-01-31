Walmart broccoli recall elevated to highest level by FDA over risk of ‘death’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broccoli packages sold at Walmart stores in 20 states have received an elevated recall status over a Listeria contamination that has potentially fatal consequences.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised the recall on Braga Fresh’s ready-to-eat 12oz Marketside Broccoli Florets to Class 1, which is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the organization.

The FDA first announced on December 31 that Braga Fresh was issuing a voluntary recall on the product “due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.”

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many foods. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The possible listeria contamination of Braga Fresh’s broccoli “was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” the FDA reported.

The recalled product was sold in Walmart stores with the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag and the Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on the front of the bag.

A listeria infection ‘can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections’ for people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA ( Getty Images )

It also has a best-if-used-by date of December 10, 2024. The FDA notes that while the product is no longer being sold in stores, consumers “may have frozen the item for later use.” Any consumers who have the product in their freezers should not eat it and discard it.

The 12-ounce bags of broccoli were sold at Walmart stores in 20 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

According to the FDA, there haven’t been any reported illnesses connected to the recalled broccoli.

The agency also noted in its release that Listeria monocytogenes “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” Meanwhile, people with healthier immune systems may “suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.”

A representative for Walmart previously told The Independent that customers can visit a Walmart store to get a refund on the recalled broccoli.

They added: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. While the expiration date for the potentially impacted Marketside Broccoli Florets has past and the product is no longer in stores, we encourage customers who may still have this product in their homes, such as stored in freezers, to not consume and to discard the product.

“At this time, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this advisory, and we are working with the supplier to investigate.”

