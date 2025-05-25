Why shoppers are boycotting Walmart again after March’s ‘economic blackout’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoppers have started to boycott Walmart for a second time, two months after March’s economic blackout.

Advocacy group People’s Union USA announced there would be a boycott of Walmart from May 20 to May 26 after accusing the company of “crushing small businesses” and “underpaying” its employees.

The boycott includes both in-store and online shopping at Walmart locations and affiliated Walmart-branded companies, such as Sam’s Club, as well as private label brands such as Great Value and Equate.

John Schwarz, the founder of the People’s Union, posted a video Tuesday on Instagram explaining the reasoning for the boycott, telling his followers, “After all the record profits, all the tax loopholes, all the corporate greed, Walmart now once again wants to raise prices.”

“But this time, because of the tariffs, as if they're not already raking in billions, as if they can't absorb the cost. As if you and I should carry this burden.”

The Independent has contacted Walmart for comment.

Schwarz and the People’s Union previously organized a week-long “economic blackout” back in March, where consumers were asked to avoid making purchases from Amazon’s main site as well as the other companies it owns, including Amazon Alexa, IMDb, Prime Video, Ring, Twitch, Whole Foods, and Zappos.

At the time, Schwarz told CNET the objective of the “calculated strike” is simple: for Amazon to record a dip in sales.

The boycott includes shopping at other affiliated Walmart-branded companies, such as Sam’s Club ( Getty Images )

In an Instagram post, Schwarz described how to “hit” Amazon the hardest and take a stand against its impact on small businesses and treatment of workers after the company reported a 10 percent year-on-year increase in net sales in Q4 2024 to almost $188 billion last month.

“If you want to focus your firepower, you target what you use the most,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were due to participate in the boycott.

Prior to the Amazon boycott, the People’s Union took aim at corporate giants with a sweeping consumer blackout, which urged consumers against making purchases at major retailers for 24 hours.

Schwarz told CNN that the movement “went international,” adding: “Every country has messaged me, people from all over the world commenting on the videos. ‘How can we stand in solidarity?’”

However, an analysis from digital retail consultancy company Momentum Commerce showed Amazon had slightly higher sales that day.

The organization has other boycotts planned throughout the next couple of weeks, including a Target boycott from June 3 to June 9, a McDonald’s boycott from June 24 to June 30, and an Independence Day boycott on July 4.