Vogue readers have been left disturbed by the use of an AI model in the prestigious fashion magazine’s August issue.

The double-page advert, which features a blonde model wearing two different outfits across separate pages, was taken out by the label Guess and “produced” by AI marketing Seraphinne Vallora.

In one photo, the model sits with a cup of coffee in a light blue floral playsuit. In another, the AI figure leans against a blue wall in a black and white chevron print dress, clutching a matching Guess bag.

Readers were alerted to the fact the model was AI generated through a fine print label that reads: “Seraphinne Vallora on AI”.

Seraphinne Vallora is an agency that designs “editorial level AI-driven marketing campaigns and cinematic videos”. Its work has also been featured in Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

“That's disturbing. This is the direction AI should not be going in... wow,” one person wrote in response to the images of the AI model on X/Twitter.

“Great. The new beauty standard will be, literally, unobtainable because it's not real,” another social media user remarked.

Others were more optimistic about the use of AI: “The future is here. Takes less time and much cheaper to make,” one supporter wrote.

The Independent has contacted Vogue, Guess and Seraphinne Vallora for comment.

Plus size model Felicity Hayward, who has been in the fashion industry for over a decade, told the BBC that using AI models in campaigns “feels lazy and cheap”.

Hayward said Vogue’s decision to include the advert was “very disheartening and quite scary”, adding she worried the practice could undermine years of work towards more diversity in the fashion industry.

The controversy comes after OpenAI and Vogue’s publisher Condé Nast announced a multi-year partnership that allows content from the magazine to appear in ChatGPT search results.

Condé Nast’s CEO, Roger Lynch, said in an email reported by the New York Times that it was “crucial” for the publisher to “meet audiences where they are and embrace new technologies”.