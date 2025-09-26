Phones have come a long way since the days when we simply used them to make calls. Our devices are now integral to our daily existence, powering our social lives, keeping us entertained, helping us to work, getting us where we need to go – and capturing precious memories along the way. They put our connections, photos, games, social media, conversations, ideas, work, money and more right in our pocket.

But to get the most of your phone, you also need the right network. With Vodafone, customers can enjoy a host of benefits that help to maximise their mobile experience – from seamless connectivity and flexible payment and upgrade options, to weekly rewards and free device care.

It’s never been easier to switch to Vodafone – and you can keep your current number, too. Find out more online or pop into your local Vodafone store . Here are six major reasons to make the change…

Two networks are better than one

There’s nothing more annoying than losing signal when you’re trying to stream your favourite show, make an important call or search for directions. Vodafone customers can use not just one network but two, with access to the Three network at no extra cost. Your phone will automatically connect to the network with the best coverage available where you are, meaning improved reliability and speed while using 4G and 5G – and less of those annoying interruptions.

A new phone every year

On a 24-month contract but can’t wait to get your hands on a new device? No sweat! With Vodafone Xchange (available on eligible new phones and all pristine refurbished phones), customers can get a new device every year on a 24-month plan or a year early on longer contracts. There’s no early upgrade fees and nothing left to pay on your old iPhone plan. You simply send your iPhone back to Vodafone in good condition and exchange it for the latest shiny model. Your old iPhone will get a second life, with Vodafone refurbishing or reselling 97 per cent of phones (and recycling the rest!). Plus, if your phone’s value exceeds the remaining balance on your phone plan, Vodafone will credit the difference.

Free TLC for your device

Perhaps you’re not someone who’s bothered about upgrading to the latest model, but would rather your mobile lasted longer instead. Vodafone’s Lifetime Service Promise – the only one of its kind in the UK – offers free device care and repair to help extend your phone’s life. Available to Vodafone customers with a Pay Monthly plan at no extra cost, the offering is available for every new and refurbished phone purchased, and gives customers free battery health checks and replacements, plus a lifetime warranty against manufacturer faults. Our phones go through a lot, so let’s give them a little TLC.

Trade-in Guarantee

When you are ready to upgrade, you can get your hands on a new device for less – and save on your current or new plan – by trading in your old phone. With Vodafone’s Trade-in Guarantee , the price quoted for your current device using the Trade-in Tool online or in the My Vodafone app is the price you’ll get, guaranteed. You can then use that value as an instant monthly saving on a new Airtime plan, as an account credit, or towards settling your current Phone Plan.

Weekly treats

open image in gallery Via Vodafone’s exclusive rewards scheme you can land tickets to must-see events ( Getty Images )

Everyone likes a little treat, right? With the VeryMe Rewards scheme, Vodafone customers get them every week. Expect handy discounts for your favourite supermarkets, food delivery services and coffee shops. With VeryMe Days Out you can get up 50 per cent off hundreds of UK attractions, from museums and theme parks to cinemas and aquariums. And there’s the chance to win tickets to huge events like Glastonbury, Wimbledon and BST Hyde Park festival. You can even share the love and gift selected rewards to a friend.

Spread the cost

Vodafone’s flexible plans mean you can choose how much you pay upfront for your phone and how long it will take to pay off the remaining amount. With 0 per cent APR for up to 36 months you can spread the cost over 3 years – or choose to pay for your device sooner. Plus, flexible upgrade options mean you can get a new phone from three months into your new plan if you want. Find the payment plan that works best for your budget, all while making the most of everything your new handset has to offer.