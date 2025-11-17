Gardening gifts with learning in mind

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

What do you give the gardener who has everything – a pair of gloves? A new fork and trowel, perhaps a pretty kneeler?

If you’re short of ideas, perhaps a workshop or course in the New Year will give them something to look forward to, as well as a learning experience.

There are many courses out there, from a broad range of gardening for beginners to rose pruning, willow weaving and other horticultural handicrafts.

There are plenty of opportunities for online or hands-on learning, whatever your loved one’s ability.

Here are just a few to give you food for thought.

In-person learning

1. No dig day course with Charles Dowding, Homeacres, Somerset

Charles Dowding, the pioneer of no-dig gardening, runs in-person courses at his garden in Somerset.

You could book your loved one in for a day course, which covers the principles of no-dig growing and how it saves so much time for harvests as good as, if not better than, those from dug/tilled soil. Dowding shows how to create a productive garden and how to be on top of weeds, including couch and bindweed. Experienced gardeners will learn time-saving methods to increase the growth and health of their plants.

Price: £215 per person including a home-cooked lunch made with produce from the garden. The 2026 dates will be released in mid-late December.

2. A Year Full of Pots with Sarah Raven, Perch Hill Farm, East Sussex

Anyone who wants to be inspired by container planting will love this course based on gardener, teacher and cook Sarah Raven’s book, A Year Full of Pots. The day focuses on container gardening at Perch Hill, where more than 380 pots are tested each year. Alongside head gardener Josie Lewis, Raven shares a decade of trials and looks at colour palettes, form and year-round planting recipes. The day includes lectures, slides and practical demonstrations covering colour theory, planting “recipes” through the seasons, and ideas for any space, large or small, in sun or shade. Also featuring afternoon demonstrations on propagation, pest and disease control, and staking, plus a Q&A session with Raven.

When: March 10, 2026

Price: £250 per person, including two-course lunch.

3. Make a Terrarium Workshop: RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

House plant lovers can join an RHS Garden expert to build their very own terrarium in this two-hour workshop full of top tips and tricks and plenty of discussion on the benefits of plants and gardening for wellbeing. Those taking part will explore a selection of indoor plants before using them to create their own terrariums to take home.

When: February 12 2026

Price: £40 per person.

4. Introduction to Botanical Painting, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

This introductory course is suitable for anyone who is interested in beginning to learn the specific painting techniques and skills of botanical illustration. The techniques of botanical painting will be discussed, and put these into practice using some of the wonderful plant material from the garden.

When: Weekly afternoons on Tuesdays Feb 24-Mar 17 2026 or Sat and Sun, Mar 7 and 8, 2026

Price: £120 or £140 per person for weekend option.

5. Seed Sowing for Spring Workshop: RHS Garden Bridgewater, Salford, Greater Manchester

During this two-hour workshop, an RHS Garden Bridgewater horticulturist will provide expert advice on getting started with seed sowing at home. Taking part in propagation in the glasshouse, the workshop will guide gardeners through different types of seeds and how to get the best results with each. Visitors will get hands-on planting and learn the secrets of what to do once their seeds germinate and how to care for their baby plants.

When: February 27 2026Price: £35 per person.

6. Botanical Casting Spring Bulbs course, Beth Chatto Plants & Gardens, near Colchester, Essex

In this new workshop, participants have an introduction to botanical casting, creating their own beautiful piece of botanical plaster artwork to take home. Spend a few hours with the tutor who demonstrates the whole process including a walk around some of the garden to learn about the best plants to use and then cast them into plaster to keep forever. No experience required. All equipment and plants provided, but if you have a special flower you would like to try, please bring it along.

When: April 18 2026

Price: £75 per person

7. Premium Horticulture Experience, Eden Project, Cornwall

Plant enthusiasts keen to get their hands dirty can work alongside Eden Project horticulturists in the Mediterranean Biome in a hands-on six-hour experience, which includes a private tour of the Mediterranean Biome, where participants discover more about unusual plants from around the globe and learn propagation techniques, biocontrol methods, garden design and insider gardening tips.

When: Buy it as a gift to use within 12 months, to book on the date of recipient’s choice.

Price: £195 per person, including lunch and refreshments, priority parking and fast track entry, complimentary gifts including a free Eden-grown plant and gardening gloves and one year unlimited pass to the Eden Project.

8. Winter rose pruning workshop, Easton Walled Gardens, Lincolnshire

Rose enthusiasts would love this gift of an interactive morning workshop to help you get the most out of your roses, with guidance from the head gardener and a tour of the roses. This is followed by a hands-on demonstration where you try your hand at rose pruning, followed by refreshments.

When: January 28, 2026

Price: £45 per person. An additional day will be offered on January 29 once the first day is full.

Online learning

9. A seasonal guide to wild gardening with Poppy Okotcha (Create Academy)

In her first-ever course, horticulturist and forager Poppy Okotcha shows you how to draw inspiration from the wild to create an environmentally sympathetic and sustainable garden.

Through in-depth, practical pre-recorded online lessons you will learn how to work in harmony with nature, receiving expert guidance on how a low intervention and mindful approach to gardening can make for healthier soil, fewer pests and less time weeding. You will also learn to forage, prepare and preserve wild and homegrown produce – including making apple cider vinegar, camomile infusions and brewing nettle beer.

Price: £97 for lifetime access to Poppy’s video course, 30 bite-size video lessons, four hours.

10. Willow weaving course and kit combo (My Own 2 Hands)

Learn the craft of willow weaving in this new willow bird feeder course and kit combo, where all the materials are delivered to you, along with lifetime access to a three-hour online course to help you make a beautiful willow bird feeder. Get friends involved and you may enjoy a discount.

Price: £69 including materials and online course.