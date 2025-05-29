How to embrace a pastel palette for summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With gardens coming into full bloom, peony season peaking, and window boxes looking their most ebullient, filling our homes with colour sets the tone for decorative makeovers.

As Georgina Tarn, interior design manager at City & Country, puts it: “The transition from spring into summer is all about renewal and growth.

“Pastel colours such as soft pinks, mint greens, buttery yellows and sky blues naturally evoke a fresh, airy feeling people crave long after winter is over.”

Moreover, a pretty pastel palette has the power to transform a room when you let your primary shade take the lead, and complement it with a versatile neutral and warm brown hue.

Perfectly placed, with Pantone Colour of the Year being Mocha Mousse, Tarn says the transition into summer is the perfect time to incorporate this evocative soft brown.

Especially if you’re after an accent colour. “Mocha Mousse reflects the importance of ‘little treat’ culture,” suggests Tarn.

“The deliciousness of the colour suggests a refreshing coffee drink, or flavour of soft serve ice cream – and by association, evokes a mood of contentment and balance.”

Great for creating a calm, peaceful atmosphere ideal for kitchens, bedrooms, nurseries or reading nooks, she says using a pastel palette captures light-enhancing tones – perfect for making small spaces feel open and airy.

“Not only do pastel tones bring a muted pop of colour, the pastel colour range is cleverly versatile complimenting a mix of neutrals, woods, metals, or even bolder accents if you want contrast,” suggests Tarn.

And when it comes to tying everything together, pastels are particularly effective with period features, says the designer. “The colours subtly draw attention to intricate features such as cornices, ceiling roses and crafted panelling, without overshadowing them.”

She continues: “A pastel palette has been utilised for centuries and historically, Victorians used a variety of pastel colours – soft sage greens, muted pinks and duck egg blues.”

By using pastels today, Tarn says the aesthetic is both modern and authentic, often echoing the spirit of the building’s original colour scheme.

“Pastel colours, especially when paired with traditional materials like plaster, wood, and stone, amplify the romance and elegance that period properties are known for.”

Tarn goes on to say pastels reflect light beautifully, making spaces feel larger, lighter, and more open. “Perfect for the energy shift that comes with the spring [and summer] season.”

When it comes to creating a consistent scheme, she says an effective way to refresh your surroundings is to accessorise the walls with light and airy artwork.

“Think beach scenes, abstract watercolours, or minimal line art,” suggests Tarn. “Don’t be afraid to introduce cushions and throws with playful patterns – stripes, gingham, or botanical prints feel very seasonal.

“Add artificial or fresh flowers, green plants, or even a little herb garden on a windowsill – try eucalyptus, peonies, tulips, or wildflowers for that soft seasonal look.”

Remember, designing your home is all about balancing function, comfort and your personal style, advises Tarn.

“Whether you’re taking on a full remodel or simply refreshing a room, let trends inspire you, but always incorporate your personal style and identity.

“That’s how you create a space that feels like home,” says Tarn. “A sanctuary that goes beyond just aesthetics.”