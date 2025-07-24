Top things to consider before choosing new windows and doors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The old adage ‘first impressions count,’ is a key reminder how the entrance to your home has just as much visual appeal as the interior.

Moreover, your windows and doors aren’t just practical features – when it comes to kerb appeal, they characterise the style of your property, and should be in tune with its architectural details.

Particularly if you’re renovating your forever home, or upgrading an existing entryway, maximising light and enhancing your living space.

Here, Anthony Threlfall, head of marketing at Everest, recommends the styles best suited to your bricks and mortar…

Think about the type of property you live in

When selecting an entrance door, the architectural style of your property plays a pivotal role…

“Choosing a door that complements your home’s character is crucial, as an ill-suited design can detract from its value,” warns Threlfall.

“For instance, installing a contemporary or fully glazed door in a period property would clash with buyers’ expectations, who generally prefer traditional timber doors in classic colours such as black, red, or dark blue.”

As Threlfall points out: “A traditional stone cottage wouldn’t look its best with uPVC tilt and turn windows, just as much as a sleek contemporary new build wouldn’t feature sash windows.”

Here’s the lowdown, depending on the style of your home…

Period property

If you live in a period property, choosing a door that complements its historic character can enhance both its appearance and value, suggests Threlfall.

“Timber or composite panel doors are often ideal for preserving the authentic charm of traditional homes, offering a timeless aesthetic that blends beauty with classic architecture.”

He continues: “Traditional timber sash windows are also an excellent choice. These windows preserve the charm and authenticity of the property while offering modern thermal efficiency when double-glazed.”

Painted in classic tones such as white, cream, or heritage green, Threlfall says they seamlessly integrate with the timeless character of the home.

Contemporary home

A sleek aluminium door offers a sophisticated and minimalist aesthetic that perfectly complements a modern home, suggests Threlfall. “Sleek aluminium-framed windows with narrow sight lines are ideal for modern properties.”

Styles such as large floor-to-ceiling windows or corner glazing create an open and airy atmosphere, maximising light, he says. “While maintaining clean, minimalist lines… dark frames in shades like anthracite grey or black further enhance the contemporary aesthetic.”

Victorian or Edwardian

Opt for a four-panel timber door with two glazed panels featuring obscure patterned glass to preserve the classic elegance of these architectural styles, suggests Threlfall.

Timber or uPVC sash windows are again the perfect choice, he says, with their elegant proportions and vertical sliding design.

“For Victorian homes, decorative details such as glazing bars or stained-glass accents may be incorporated, while Edwardian properties often favour less ornate, more spacious window designs.

“Opt for muted, heritage colours to complement this period styling,” he advises.

Country cottage

To give your rustic retreat a bright, new look, Threlfall says a stable door is an ideal choice for the kitchen, or as a primary entrance door. “It can be opened at the top to allow ventilation of the house whilst keeping animals out, or children in.”

He goes on to say it helps prevent dirt from blowing into the kitchen from a farmyard, driveway or porch, for example. With its timeless aesthetic, he says to look for composite stable doors which work naturally with the rustic appeal of a cottage.

In addition, he says flush casement windows, crafted from timber or uPVC materials, are a natural fit for country cottages. “Their charming, traditional design with mullions or leaded glass works beautifully against the rustic backdrop.

“Cream or pastel-coloured frames add a touch of softness, while larger mullioned versions can brighten the interiors and frame idyllic views.”

Townhouse

For a period townhouse, a traditional timber panel door is the preferred option to enhance its character, underlines Threlfall, and says timber sash windows are a must for maintaining historic authenticity.

“Select styles featuring slim glazing bars and proportions true to the original design – natural wood finishes or painted heritage hues, such as off-white or sage, will add understated elegance.”

A modern townhouse, on the other hand, pairs beautifully with a composite panel door for a harmonious blend of durability and contemporary design, outlines Threlfall.

“Opt for casement or tilt-and-turn windows in durable uPVC or aluminium frames, as they are sleek and practical, suiting the clean lines of a contemporary townhouse,” he advises. “With darker shades like black or anthracite grey creating a striking, modern feel.”

Colour scheme should feel cohesive

Colour choices also play an important role, he adds. “Neutrals like white, black, and grey offer elegance and versatility, while vibrant hues can provide a stunning focal point.”

For front or back doors, he says there’s also the option of a duo colour door which looks like timber from the outside… with white on the inside to match a neutral interior colour palette. “Creating a cohesive look internally and externally.”

For those seeking to create a truly bespoke statement, the option of a custom-made door may be the ideal solution, suggests Threlfall. “Especially if you have a clear vision or specific requirements, such as unique dimensions.”

Either way, he says new windows and doors can be meticulously crafted to your exact measurements, ensuring a flawless fit. “And tailored to your choice of colour, style, glazing, and hardware to create the perfect entrance to your home.”