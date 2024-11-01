Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Victoria Beckham has been mocked for her Halloween costume by her family after dressing up for the first time in almost three decades.

The former Spice Girl, 50, ordinarily swerves spooky fancy dress but made an exception to go trick or treating with her footballer husband David Beckham and their 13-year-old daughter Harper.

Beckham, who launched her eponymous womenswear label in 2008, kept things chic in a grey T-shirt and jeans but added one haunting accessory for the Halloween outing.

Writing on Instagram, David joked about his wife’s low key costume. “Good effort mum,” he wrote. “First time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it’s as good as we are gonna get.”

David told his wife she looked “amazing” and tagged their three sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, who weren’t present for the outing asking, “Are u not proud of mum?”

In the post, Beckham could be seen wearing a green Frankenstein monster mask, which only had three teeth. “First time not recognised by anyone in 35 years - well played,” one fan praised in the comments.

Beckham also shared photos from the Halloween outing with her followers on her Instagram story and joked about her lack of commitment to dressing up. “10/10 for effort,” she wrote.

It comes shortly after Beckham revealed why she spent years looking unimpressed in paparazzi pictures at the height of her fame in the 2000s.

Speaking to The Times, she said: “In the past I’ve always looked at those red carpet pictures of me and seen a woman who looks nervous and insecure.”

She continued: “Everyone else saw a woman who looked grumpy and stern – I suppose that’s how I got the reputation of being such a miserable cow.”

Beckham thanked social media for allowing others to see her lighter side. “People get to see the real person,” she said. “It’s never that I went out to prove that I was any different. It’s just this is who I am.”

Victoria and David Beckham in their Netflix series ‘Beckham’ ( Netflix )

Last year, the Beckhams went viral when David mocked his wife for claiming she had a “working-class upbringing” in an episode of their eponymous Netflix series.

Speaking to the interviewer about her family and childhood, Victoria said: “We’re very, very working class.” David then jumped in, popping his head around a nearby doorframe, and added: “Be honest.”

When Victoria expressed that she was being honest, the former midfielder asked. “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After David repeated the question multiple times, the “Out of Your Mind” singer replied: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”