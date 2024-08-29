‘Demure’ TikTok creator Jools Lebron in trademark battle over the viral catchphrase

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The content creator behind TikTok’s “demure” trend has found themselves embroiled in a trademark battle over the viral catchphrase.

Jools Lebron, who went viral with a satirical clip on why women should present themselves conservatively in the workplace, recommending that employees opt for looks that are “demure” and “mindful” was beaten to trademarking her signature phrase by a man from Washington.

Lebron’s “demure” trend had seen her secure sponsored content work with brands including Netflix and Verizon. The beauty influencer, who identifies as a transgender woman, had even earned enough money to pay for her gender transition through the success of her videos.

However, in a now deleted video, Lebron revealed she “didn’t trademark fast enough” withTMZ reporting a man in Washington state named Jedderson Bates has filed to trademark “very demure…very mindful” following Lebron’s viral moment.

“I wanted to do so much for my family and provide for my transition,” Lebron said in the post. “I just feel like I dropped the ball.”

The Independent has contacted Lebron’s representatives for comment and was unable to contact Bates.

If Bates’ application is successful, Lebron won’t be able to use the catchphrase on any official merchandise or in any sponsored content in Washington, unless she secures a federal trademark.

Elsewhere, Raluca Pop, who founded the social media platform Hive Social, told NBC News she had filed an application for “very demure, very cutesy” in California in an attempt to show her support for Lebron.

“Once I saw that this other guy tried to steal it out from under her, I realised that he didn’t trademark the remainder of her phrase, ‘very cutesy’,” Pop said.

“That’s why I went and did it, instead,” she added, explaining she planned to transfer the trademark to Lebron so she is “the one to reap the benefits”.

The “demure” trend has exploded on TikTok in recent weeks, with over 86,200 videos now using the audio from Lebron’s original post to make their own content.

“A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma,” says Lebron in the short video that has found her fame.

“Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you.”

“Here’s your reality check, diva,” she added. “What’s the name you’d like me to make it out to?”

Because of Lebron, internet users everywhere have expanded the meaning of the word by placing it in entirely new contexts, such as eating doughnuts and buying groceries.

She now has 2.1 million TikTok followers and over 100 million likes across the videos on her profile.