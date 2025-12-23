Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are married after five-day Florida celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venus Williams and her partner, Andrea Preti, have officially tied the knot, with a wedding in Italy followed by a five-day celebration in Florida.

The 45-year-old tennis star opened up about her lavish September 18 wedding ceremony in Italy, where Preti was raised.

“We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy,” she said during an interview with Vogue, published Tuesday. “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork, because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”

Their next round of wedding festivities took place in Palm Beach, Florida, where she and her sister, Serena Williams, grew up.

“They always say weddings go so fast, and they do,” Williams, who confirmed her engagement in July, added. “We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

open image in gallery Venus Williams and Andrea Preti had a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in September ( Getty Images )

The rest of the week continued with a four more wedding celebrations in Florida, filled with family and friends.

For example, the couple spent that Tuesday hosting a bridal shower on the back patio of their home. The occasion feautred an Asian fusion dinner, followed by Williams and her bridal party, including her sister, dancing to Beyoncé songs.

On Wednesday, Williams, Preti, and their closest family and friends went down to Miami, Florida, for a romantic dinner. That Thursday was then followed by a sports day, filled with volleyball, tennis, dodgeball, wheelbarrow races, and pickleball.

“I didn’t want to be the team captain—I just wanted to be on the team with my husband,” Williams, who had multiple outfits for that wedding celebration week in Florida, said.

The five-day celebration came to an end that Friday with the couple’s courthouse wedding in Palm Beach at 6:45 a.m. They chose this time so they could have the entire courthouse to themselves.

“I can’t describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was,” Williams said. “It was just a dream.”

“For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep. It was the second-best day of my life.” Preti added, noting that the best day of his life was their first wedding in Italy.

Williams and Preti were first romantically linked in July 2024, after they were spotted on a boat in Nerano, Italy, along the Amalfi Coast. They were rumored to be engaged in February, with photos, obtained by People, showing Williams wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand during a tennis practice session.

open image in gallery Venus Williams and Andrea Preti met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week ( Getty Images for Vogue )

During her interview with Vogue, Williams spoke about the start of her relationship, noting that she and Preti met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week. After they spent some time texting and meeting up in London, Williams invited Preti to meet her family.

She also confirmed that she got engaged at the start of this year, with the model popping the question on January 31, 2025, in Tuscany, while he suggested they wish on a star.

“He asked, ‘Do you want to hear my wish?’” she explained. “I said, ‘Yes, great!’ And when I turned around, he had the ring in his pocket. He said, ‘Do you want to marry me?’ And I couldn’t stop jumping up and down and laughing and smiling because that’s what I do when I win big matches.”