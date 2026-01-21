Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vanna White is officially off the market after marrying her boyfriend of 14 years.

The Wheel of Fortune co-host took to Instagram Wednesday as she shared photos of herself alongside her now-husband, John Donaldson, carrying her as she wore a white dress. “Surprise! We got married!” she captioned the post.

“John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John”

The post also included older photos of White and Donaldson from their decades-long relationship.

Many people commented on the post, expressing their congratulations to the pair, including Maggie Sajak, the daughter of formerWheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak.

Vanna White announced she married her boyfriend after 14 years in an Instagram post Wednesday ( Getty Images )

White and Donaldson first met in 2012 when a friend brought Donaldson to a barbecue that she was hosting at the time. “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He's really cute,’” she told People about seeing him for the first time in an interview published in 2019. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

Over the years, the two have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye despite many people wanting to see them tie the knot.

Speaking to E! News last month, White explained that she and Donaldson had not gotten married because they felt like they were still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship with no pressure to say “I do.”

“We’re very happy,” she told the publication at the time. “We’ve been together for a long time and we are just happy the way it is.”

“Maybe people want to see us get married,” White added. “When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”

Both White and Donaldson have been married before. White was married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. The former couple shares two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, 31, and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, 28.

More to follow