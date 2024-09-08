From Taylor Swift to Matthew McConaughey: All the celebrities at the 2024 US Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Throughout the last two weeks, fans took to the stands to watch their favorite tennis champions hold court at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Unsurprisingly, the US Open has been a star-studded affair, including actor Matthew McConaughey, pop star Taylor Swift, and American Olympian Simone Biles. Grand slam champion Serena Williams even made an apperance, along with the rest of the guests packed in the stands to watch famed tennis athletes on the court, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek.

While the US Open is coming to a close on September 8, more celebrities have been in attendance as the competition ramped up. Here are some of the stars who’ve been spotted at the event, which takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open on September 8 ( Getty Images )

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were seen at the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner on September 8. For the event, Swift opted for a red and white checkerboard dress, paired with black sunglasses and her signature red lipstick. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a white cardigan, with red and green stripes, and matching white shorts. He also had a tan Gucci hat, with red and green stripes.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

open image in gallery Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the US Open on September 8 ( Getty Images )

Unsurprisingly, Kelce and Swift sat alongside the athlete’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. At the US Open on September 8, Brittany wore a classic white tennis dress, with green and red stripes, and brown sunglasses. Meanwhile, Patrick chose a black, zipped-up jacket, with matching pants and sunglasses.

Matthew McConaughey

open image in gallery Matthew McConaughey at US Open on September 8 ( Getty Images )

Matthew McConaughey posed in an all-white outfit, with matching sneakers and brown sunglasses, while at the US Open in Queens, New York on September 8.

Eddie Redmayne

open image in gallery Eddie Redmayne at US Open on September 8 ( Getty Images )

As he smiled for the cameras during the final day of the US Open, Eddie Redmayne wore a tan jacket with white pants and brown shoes. The actor completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Bad Bunny

open image in gallery Bad Bunny at US Open on September 8 ( Getty Images )

Bad Bunny was seen at the Men’s Singles Final match on September 8, wearing a white t-shirt, gray blazer, and brown sunglasses.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris

open image in gallery Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris at the US Open on September 8 ( Getty Images )

Sophia Bush and Ashelyn Harris were in the stands at the Men’s Singles Final match on September 8. For the event, the One Tree Hill alum wore a black, checkboard blazer and matching sunglasses, while her girlfriend Harris, wore a white blouse and yellow sweater.

Flavor Flav

open image in gallery Flavor Flav attends ths US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

Flavor Flav attended the US Open on September 7 to watch the Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jessica Pegula of the United States. For the event, the rapper wore a light, pink blazer over a white shirt. He paired the look with white sunglasses and a cap, as he had his signature clock necklace, which was pink, on.

Rebel Wilson

open image in gallery Rebel Wilson at the US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

Rebel Wilson posed in a simple black dress, with colored stripes on it, while at the US Open on September 7 in Queens, New York.

Ashley Graham

open image in gallery Ashely Graham at the US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

While at the tennis event on September 7, Ashley Graham wore a blue, long-sleeved- shirt, with the number “21” on it, and a denim black skirt with a slit.

H.E.R.

open image in gallery H.E.R. attends the US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

H.E.R. wore a green and white striped shirt as she sat in the stands for the Women’s Singles Final match on September 7.

Emma Roberts

open image in gallery Emma Roberts at the US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

Emma Roberts wore a classic white button-down shirt and black sunglasses while appearing at the US Open on Saturday, September 7.

Shailene Woodley

open image in gallery Shailene Woodley at US Open on September 6 ( Getty Images for Maestro Dobel )

Shailene Woodley posed in a black t-shirt and matching pants, with a drink in hand, while at the US Open on September 6. The actor completed her outfit with a white cap and gold necklace.

Selma Blair

open image in gallery Selma Blair at the US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

Selma Blair smiled for the cameras while wearing a white dress, with a matching belt, and black sunglasses, at the US Open on September 7.

Noah Lyles, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour

open image in gallery Noah Lyles, Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour at US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

Noah Lyles, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour all sat in the same row during the Women’s Singles Final on September 7. For the event, Wintour wore a classy blue, floral dress and her signature black sunglasses, while Hamilton opted for a tan, zipped-up jacket and matching pants. Lyles chose a white tank top and matching jeans, paired with a black and white checkerboard jacket and black sunglasses.

Tina Fey

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Tina Fey posed in a black dress, under a white sweater, and black shoes while at the US Open on September 7. She also watched the tennis match alongside her husband, Jeff Richmond.

Stephen Curry

open image in gallery Stephen Curry at the US Open on September 7 ( Getty Images )

Stephen Curry attended the US Open on September 7 in a white shirt with black stripes and matching pants, black sunglasses, and white sneakers. The Golden State Warriors point guard watched the Women’s Singles Final match alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Simone Biles

open image in gallery Simone Biles attends Day Ten of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4 ( Getty Images )

After winning three gold medals and one silver at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Biles made her way to Billie Jean King Tennis Center for the US Open on September 4. While in the stands, she wore an open, blue, button-down shirt and white tank top, with white pants. She also wore a pair of silver sunglasses, with black lenses, and silver bracelets on.

Serena Williams

open image in gallery Serena Williams (left) attends Day Six of the 2024 US Open on August 31 ( Getty Images )

Serena Williams attended the US Open on August 31 in an all-denim outfit, including a pair of shorts and an open, blue shirt. She also had a white crop top on, paired with her brown sunglasses. She made an apperance at the competition the following day, September 1, as well, and watched a match alongside Alicia Keys.

Gayle King

open image in gallery Gayle King at the US Open on September 6 ( Getty Images )

Gayle King attended the US Open on September 6, as she watched the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. For the occasion, she wore a multi-colored, checkerboard sweater, along with a silver necklace and neon, green glasses.

Elizabeth Banks

open image in gallery Elizabeth Banks at US Open on September 5 ( Getty Images )

Elizabeth Banks stunned in a simple, navy blue dress with a slit, while attending the US Open on September 5 in Queens, New York.

Joey King

open image in gallery Joey King poses with Aperol as she attends US Open on September 6 ( @joeyking / Instagram )

Joey King did a partnership with Aperol, the official Aperol Spritz brand, while attending the US Open on September 6. At the competition, she wore a light blue and green striped shirt and tan pants, paired with a matching blue purse.

Alicia Keys

open image in gallery Alicia Keys attends Day Seven of the 2024 US Open on September 1 ( Getty Images )

The singer first attended the tennis competition on September 1, wearing a white button-down shirt and jeans. Keys paired her outfit with brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a brown purse, a gold necklace, and red lipstick.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson

open image in gallery Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson at the US Open on September 4 ( Getty Images for Heineken )

The lead of season 28 of The Bachelor,Joey Graziadei, posed alongside his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, at the US Open on September 4. The couple had matching New York Yankees hats on, while Anderson wore a white dress. Meawhile, Graziadei opted for black pants, a white tank top, and a salmon shirt.

Laverne Cox

open image in gallery Laverne Cox at the US Open on September 4 ( Getty Images for Maestro Dobel )

At the US Open on September 4, Laverne Cox rocked a red, white, and navy blue skirt and crop top set, along with a matching jacket, and black heels.

Hugh Jackman

open image in gallery Hugh Jacman at the US Open on August 31 ( Getty Images )

Actor Hugh Jackman wore a classy blue tuxedo and white shirt, as he sat in the stands at the tennis event on August 31.

Jessica Biel

open image in gallery Jessica Biel at the US Open on August 28 ( Getty Images )

Jessica Biel kept her eyes on the court at the US Open on August 28, watching the Women’s Singles Second Round match between Coco Gauff and Tatjana Maria. For the event, the actor wore a light blue vest and matching pair of pants, along with a gold necklace. The following day, she returned to the tennis event in a cream blazer and matching pants, alongside her nine-year-old son, Silas.

Alec Baldwin

open image in gallery Alec Baldwin attends Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

Alec Baldwin was dapper as he watched a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Phoebe Dynevor, Myha’la Herrold, and Cameron Fuller

open image in gallery Phoebe Dynevor, Myha’la Herrold and Cameron Fuller attend Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and her fiancé Cameron Fuller chatted with Industry star Myha’la Herrold as they checked out a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman

open image in gallery ‘Emily in Paris’ stars and real-life couple Ashley Park and Paul Forman don Aperol Spritz x US Open merch for the tournament ( Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock )

Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman took their real-life chemistry to the Aperol Suite at the 2024 US Open, rocking the brand’s merch for the occasion.

Lin Manuel-Miranda

open image in gallery Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

The Broadway star observed a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.