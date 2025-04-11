Uplifting events and days out for everybody to enjoy

Ever feel stuck for what to do at the weekend or on school holidays?

With so much out there it can be hard to tell what’s the best use of your time. To help you get started, we’ve curated this list of exceptional activities and things to do.

One thing’s for certain — you won’t be bored.

Set sail for a pirate adventure

( National Maritime Museum Greenwich )

Ever fantasise about what life was like as a pirate?

An eye-opening new exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich should float your boat if so. Delve into the swashbuckling world of pirates at this exhibition that explores their historical impact, debunks many myths surrounding pirate life and reveals a far more complex and nuanced reality.

Visitors will uncover unexpected truths behind iconic pirate legends and learn about the diverse peoples who’ve actually lived on the high seas. They’ll also look at how the perception of piracy has continually been shaped and reshaped in popular culture, from comical characters like Captain Pugwash and Captain Hook to dashing anti-heroes such as Long John Silver to Captain Jack Sparrow. On view until 4 January 2026.

Indulge your need for speed in the Midlands

( Silverstone )

Fancy tearing around the UK’s only Formula One circuit, then kicking back and settling in for the night, trackside? At Silverstone — currently marking 75 years since it hosted the first ever British Grand Prix — you can do just that.

The legendary Drive Silverstone experience (March to November) lets petrolheads get behind the wheel of high-end supercars and zippy single seaters, with expert tuition and no speed limits.

After the adrenaline fades, unwind at Escapade Silverstone, a new collection of sleek, on-site residences for overnight stays with a rooftop bar, gym, pool, art gallery and upscale British-inspired dining from a renowned chef.

Whether you’re an F1 fan, a curious adventurer or just fancy ticking a supercar off your bucket list, this is your key to motorsport’s most sought-after playground.

See history come alive in the heart of Dundee

( Verdant Works Museum )

If you’re interested in industrial heritage, the Verdant Works Museum in the city of Dundee is the perfect day out for you.

Walk in the footsteps of the city’s mill workers and marvel at the might of steam on an unforgettable excursion for explorers of all ages. Alongside fascinating exhibits about the big machines and the role they played in economic history, there’s also room for personal stories about the workers and the role of colonialism in 19th-century life.

With over 10 galleries, real working machinery, a cosy cafe, shop and free parking, the Verdant Works Museum offers visitors a great day out this Easter.

Kids go free, and if you pay today you too can go free for a whole year with an unlimited pass.

Pitch up at an iconic north London football stadium

( The Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour )

Football fans won’t want to miss this experience — a tour inside one of the capital’s most iconic sporting venues.

The Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour offers guests exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the home of Arsenal FC. Walk in your heroes’ footsteps down the players’ tunnel, sit in the dugout, linger inside the home dressing room and explore the Directors’ Box — all at your own pace, with a self-guided audiovisual tour, available in seven languages.

It’s a great day out for families, tourists and dyed-in-the-wool Gunners alike. Tickets start from £32 for adults and £22 for children.

Whether you’re visiting for half term or ticking stadiums off your football bucket list, this immersive experience is a must.

Find tranquillity in North Wales

( Bodysgallen Hall & Spa )

Secluded in over 200 acres of bucolic Welsh parkland, Bodysgallen Hall & Spa is the epitome of quiet luxury.

This Grade I-listed, 17th-century country house is all about refined charm, with 31 elegant bedrooms and cottages, panoramic views of Snowdonia, Conwy Castle, and award-winning formal grounds complete with a rose-filled walled garden, follies and a rare 17th-century parterre of box hedges enclosing fragrant herbs. Perfect for a romantic retreat or a well-deserved getaway.

Bodysgallen Hall & Spa allows guests to unwind in the Spa with its large indoor pool, steam room, sauna and blissful treatment rooms.

In the Hall, dishes are prepared with estate-grown and locally sourced ingredients. Menus include butter-poached seabass and braised shoulder of lamb, served in the formal dining room to complete your country house experience.

Stay three nights for the price of two with offer code 3FOR2 if you enquire now. Offer ends 31 December 2025.

Love to be beside the seaside

( Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Gunwharf Quays )

Portsmouth — the UK’s only island city — boasts a beguiling blend of classic seaside charm, awe-inspiring history and lively festival energy, and is ideal for families craving a city break to remember.

Familiarise yourself with centuries of swashbuckling maritime heritage at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, where legendary ships await your inspection. Stroll along to Gunwharf Quays for outlet shopping, fancy waterfront dining and unmissable views from the Spinnaker Tower.

And be sure to time your visit with a summer of awesome events, including the family-friendly Victorious Festival — which this year features huge acts like Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend.

Whether you’re after shopping, ships or summery singalongs, Portsmouth has something for every member of the family.

Introduce your kids to the fun of climbing

( Rock Up )

Looking for a fun, active day out that keeps kids entertained and off their screens?

Rock Up is an indoor climbing experience that offers a fun challenge for all ages. There’s a selection of colourful climbing walls up to 10 metres tall, and no experience is needed, so kids can scale new heights while building confidence, coordination and a sense of achievement.

There’s soft play for younger ones, plus fun birthday party options, making it a big hit with families. Thanks to Rock Up’s 10 centres across the UK — including Manchester, Watford, Birmingham and Weston-super-Mare — you’re never far from the action.

Isn’t it time you drove them up the wall for a change?

Experience high culture in Edinburgh

( Storm Light, Harris by Marion Thomson )

Savour a moment of stillness and contemplation at Graystone Gallery, one of Edinburgh’s most compelling new contemporary art spaces. Here, exceptional sculpture and paintings by emerging artists are given room to breathe, inviting visitors to reflect and bask in the presence of beauty.

This spring, two standout exhibitions await: a group show from 10 April until 4 May, showcasing gifted painters, ceramicists and sculptors, followed by Time and Tide (9 May to 8 June), a solo show by Scottish abstract artist Kerry Souter, inspired by the shifting moods of Scotland’s coastline.

Throughout the year, Graystone hosts a carefully curated programme of solo and mixed-artist exhibitions. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or curious newcomer, expect to be surprised and delighted by work that lingers long after you leave.

Get 10% off purchases from the Spring Exhibition and other shows by emailing lesley@graystonegallery.com quoting ‘SPRING10’. Offer ends 8 June 2025.

Hit the high notes in Ireland’s southeast

( Wexford Festival Opera_Lalla-Roukh by_Félicien David )

Whether you’re opera-curious — or a seasoned aficionado — October is the perfect time to head to Ireland’s scenic southeast for the Wexford Festival Opera.

Just an hour and a half from Dublin, this internationally renowned event is famous for its warm welcome and its commitment to staging rarely performed operas on the stage of Ireland’s award-winning National Opera House.

Famously friendly, Wexford combines musical excellence with small-town charm. A dazzling fireworks display opens the two-week programme, but it’s not all soaring arias — the nearby coastline is all drama, too, with wild beaches and windswept walks just a short drive away. Culture, coastal beauty and a touch of the unexpected?

It’s the perfect autumn escape. The festival runs between 17 October and 1 November.

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.