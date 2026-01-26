Explore the UK’s highest-quality education services

Today’s education – and further education – landscape reflects a growing emphasis on purpose-driven learning, strong pastoral support and the skills needed to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

Here, we highlight some of the best institutions and services to help you or your child’s educational journey.

Enrol your child at the Independent School of the Year 2025

( Haberdashers' Schools )

Haberdashers’ Schools offer a distinctive model of education, combining the academic strengths of single-sex teaching with the advantages of a shared, co-educational campus. Set across 100 acres in Elstree, Hertfordshire, Habs Boys and Habs Girls educate pupils from four to 18, fostering intellectual curiosity, resilience and confidence. Recently recognised as Independent School of the Year 2025, the schools were also commended for Outstanding Educational Partnerships. At the heart of this achievement is a long-standing Partnerships Programme, which works closely with six local state schools.

Each week, Habs delivers more than 52 hours of curriculum support to almost 2,000 pupils, engaging hundreds of students and staff and contributing to a 10.1 per cent increase in attendance in partnering schools, equivalent to a full extra day of school every two weeks. Alongside strong academic outcomes, Haberdashers’ is known for its pastoral care, broad co-curricular provision and continued investment in facilities that support learning in and beyond the classroom.

Visit Habselstree.org.uk to learn more and apply.

Enlist Chelsea’s premier tutors for high-achieving pupils

( Helen Grogan Tuition )

For more than 17 years, Helen Grogan Tuition has been the trusted choice for Chelsea families seeking exceptional academic preparation from year three (age seven) to year seven (age eleven) school entrance exams. Small-group (as well as one-to-one) tuition ensures personalised attention, rigorous coverage and a depth of teaching that builds both knowledge and confidence.

Holiday revision courses include creative writing workshops, and interview practice which offer a structured boost at key points in the school year, whilst bespoke reasoning programmes develop critical thinking skills prized by top schools. Every mock exam mirrors the standards and requirements of Central London’s most prestigious schools, providing pupils with valuable insight into exam conditions and helpful familiarity with the exam taking process.

With long standing records of success and an established reputation amongst local families, Helen Grogan Tuition equips children to approach exams with confidence and clarity.

Book an assessment at Helengrogantuition.com/assessments with code ‘WELCOME20’ to save 20 per cent, valid until 1 May 2026.

Rebuild confidence with expert revision courses

( Mander Portman Woodward )

As exam pressures grow, young people face higher expectations, tougher assessments and mounting competition. Structured revision can help restore confidence and reduce stress, providing a clear framework for success. Mander Portman Woodward (MPW) has more than 35 years’ experience running Easter revision programmes across its London, Birmingham and Cambridge colleges. Small-group teaching, modelled on the Cambridge tutorial system, focuses on exam technique, targeted practice and personalised feedback.

Many tutors are trained examiners, offering insider insight into exactly what exam boards are seeking. Covering more than 40 GCSE and A-level subjects – including retakes – courses combine past-paper practice with tailored guidance, helping students feel prepared, supported and calm. By fostering both knowledge and confidence, MPW equips pupils to approach exams with clarity and resilience.

Find out more at Mpw.ac.uk

Discover academic excellence at a Surrey boarding and day school

( City of London Freemen's School )

Freemen’s is a school shaped by continuity, care and quiet confidence. Set within 57 acres of Surrey parkland, it offers both day and boarding options for boys and girls aged seven to 18, with a clear and reassuring journey from Junior School through to Sixth Form. Families value the sense of belonging that comes from staying within one school community, where pupils are known well and supported as individuals.

Academic standards are high, but never at the expense of wellbeing. Pastoral care was highlighted as a significant strength in the most recent ISI inspection and is reinforced by the school’s recognition with the national Wellbeing Award. Beyond the classroom, pupils are encouraged to develop leadership, curiosity and independence through a wide-ranging co-curricular programme, helping them grow into thoughtful, outward-looking young adults.

Visit Freemens.org to learn more or email admissions@freemens.org.

Empower children with an education that shapes their future

( Clayesmore School )

Clayesmore is a school where every child is seen, understood and empowered to excel. Personalised learning helps children reach their potential, while a broad curriculum balances strong academics with arts, sport, adventure and teamwork. The school’s unique LEX programme adds extra-curricular experiences that build resilience, leadership and practical life skills. Day pupils and boarders alike are supported by dedicated staff who understand their strengths and guide them with care.

A strong sense of belonging shapes daily life, encouraging friendships that last well beyond school years. As pupils move on to universities, specialist colleges or apprenticeships, they leave well prepared for pathways that suit them. Clayesmore is a school where children flourish and surpass even their own expectations.

Find out more by emailing admissions@clayesmore.com or visit Clayesmore.com

Pursue an ambitious online education

( Cambridge Home School Online )

Cambridge Home School Online offers a rigorous, university-focused education for students who thrive on intellectual challenge and purposeful study. Chosen by families across the UK and internationally, the school is recognised for its academic depth, specialist teaching and strong progression to leading universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. Teaching takes place live, in small classes led by subject experts who expect students to question, analyse and think independently.

The curriculum is carefully structured and academically demanding, allowing able learners to progress at an appropriate pace, without the constraints or distractions of conventional classrooms. Students benefit from calm, focused lessons, clear expectations and teachers who know their subjects – and their pupils – exceptionally well. With consistent outcomes and a global community of motivated learners, Cambridge Home School Online is suited to those ready to commit, engage and aim high.

Find out more at Chsonline.org.uk

Discover a welcoming boarding school community with ambition

( The Royal School Wolverhampton )

The Royal School Wolverhampton offers a boarding experience rooted in belonging, opportunity and strong pastoral care. Boarders are part of a close-knit, family-style community where confidence and independence develop naturally, supported by clear values and continuity from early years through to sixth form. Life beyond the classroom is a defining feature. Every week brings a structured programme of activities, with in-school evenings and weekend experiences ranging from outdoor adventures and city visits to cultural celebrations and shared social events.

Sport plays a prominent role, including the school’s nationally recognised Elite Swimming Pathway, which has supported Olympians alongside high-performing athletes across a wide range of disciplines. With pupils from more than 20 nationalities, the boarding community is diverse, inclusive and outward-looking. Strong academics, excellent personal development and an ambitious campus redevelopment programme complete an education designed to help young people thrive.

Find out more at Royalschool.co.uk

Give your children the best start in life

( New Hall School )

Set within 180 acres of historic parkland in Chelmsford, New Hall School offers an all-through Catholic education for girls and boys aged one to 19. At the heart of the school is a warm and vibrant boarding community, where students from across the UK and overseas thrive in a nurturing home-from-home environment that builds independence, confidence and lifelong friendships.

The school provides an environment where academic excellence and personal growth go hand in hand. Outcomes are consistently strong, with 43 per cent of A-level grades at A* to A in 2025 and 96 per cent of leavers progressing to their chosen universities. Beyond the classroom, students enjoy a rich co-curricular programme, including onsite riding, sport, music and the arts, ensuring every child can discover and develop their talents. Whether day or boarding, students are supported to grow in character, resilience and aspiration at every stage.

Book a place at the Open Day on Saturday 2 May 2026 at Newhallschool.co.uk

Choose a school built on belonging

( Clifton College )

Established in 1862, this Bristol-based boarding and day school offers a distinctive house system designed to support pupils academically, socially and emotionally. Boarders from across the UK and overseas join day pupils from the diverse local community, creating a rich and inclusive environment.

Every pupil is assigned to a specific house, each based in its own building and led by a dedicated housemaster or housemistress, supported by tutors. This structure creates a close-knit micro-community where pupils of different ages connect, support one another and form lasting relationships. The house system sits at the heart of pastoral care, ensuring every child feels known, supported and part of something meaningful throughout their school life.

Book a personal tour by emailing admissions@cliftoncollege.com or visit Cliftoncollege.com

Build confidence through performance

( Theatretrain )

For young performers looking to build upon their skills, Theatretrain provides performing arts training for ages four to 18, with centres across the UK. Weekly sessions focus on acting, singing and dancing, with students working collaboratively as an ensemble towards performances for real audiences. Each year follows a clear structure, beginning with a process-led phase that develops technique, teamwork and self-belief, before moving into a production phase where these skills are applied on stage.

The emphasis is as much on personal growth as performance, helping young people build confidence, communication skills and resilience in a supportive, inclusive environment. Theatretrain students regularly perform in high-profile venues, including London theatres, the O2 Arena and the Royal Albert Hall.

Explore classes at Theatretrain.co.uk

