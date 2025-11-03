British nightlife has significantly changed in 2025, new data shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons are increasingly embracing the UK’s nightlife, with new analysis indicating a significant resurgence in after-dark activity.

Data from the ride-hailing app Bolt reveals a 15 per cent increase in night-time trips across the country this year compared to 2024, signalling a boost for the hospitality sector.

Bolt’s analysis, which scrutinised millions of journeys taken between 6pm and 6am, also found a notable shift in peak going-out times.

The busiest period for nightlife has moved from 11pm on Saturdays last year to midnight in 2025.

Bath emerged as the nation’s leading nightlife hub, with 68 per cent of all Bolt trips occurring at night. It was closely followed by Bristol (62 per cent), Newcastle (60 per cent), London (56 per cent), and Cardiff (54 per cent).

The European transport app, which competes with Uber, suggests its trip data points to consumers prioritising social experiences.

open image in gallery Bath has been one of the biggest nightlife hotspots in the UK this year ( (David Davies/PA) )

"This year, we saw a shift in how consumers chose to spend their time,” said Kimberly Hurd, Bolt’s UK senior manager.

“There’s a growing focus on experiences and social events, which is reflected in more trips on our platform to venues, bars and restaurants as people prioritise shared experiences and nights out with friends. It’s a positive sign that confidence in the night-time economy is returning."

This trend aligns with broader consumer spending data, with Barclays reporting a rise in entertainment and travel spending over the summer compared to 2024, as individuals opt for memorable experiences despite cost-of-living pressures.

However, the findings contrast with concerns raised by some industry leaders who have flagged a shrinking night-time market, particularly among younger generations who are reportedly prioritising health and fitness.

Phil Urban, chief executive of pub and bar operator Mitchells & Butlers, previously stated that the late-night sector was the toughest part of the market, with younger people less inclined to "go out and stay out".

Meanwhile, Ms Hurd also voiced strong opposition to a potential 20 per cent VAT charge on all taxi journeys, otherwise known as the "taxi tax", which is reportedly under consideration for the Chancellor’s autumn Budget.

She warned that such a measure risks pushing up fares and making nights out "significantly more expensive, putting pressure on venues and ultimately discouraging people from going out." Ms Hurd added: "Now, more than ever, we should be supporting, not stifling, the businesses and people that bring our cities to life after dark."