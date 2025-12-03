Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyler Henry, known for reality shows including Hollywood Medium where he showcases his psychic abilities, has updated his fans following his emergency brain surgery last month.

Henry turned Tuesday to his Instagram Story to explain how he was recovering from surgery after it was discovered he had a “recurring cyst” and “symptoms of swelling” in his brain. But since the cyst’s removal, he has been experiencing short-term memory loss.

“Happy December! My memory is gradually getting better, and I’ve written down and drawn what I experienced out of body during my brain surgery. Excited to share when the time is right,” he wrote.

In a separate post on his Story, he further elaborated on how poor his memory has been.

“I’ve felt like a goldfish for the past 2 weeks, able to hold on to about 10 minutes of short-term memory,” he wrote on top of a graphic of a goldfish before adding, “It’s improving.”

‘I’ve felt like a goldfish for the past 2 weeks,’ Henry told his social media followers ( Getty Images )

Henry first underwent surgery to remove a colloid tumor — a slow-growing mass that can lead to a buildup of fluid — from his brain in May and was subsequently placed on bed rest for one month.

“I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is),” he revealed to his followers at the time.

He added, referencing another emergency brain surgery he had at 18 years old to remove a congenital cyst, “‘This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for – I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings. Thank you all so much for your support.”

Another cyst was then discovered weeks ago, resulting in a third surgery.

The celebrity medium’s husband, Clint Godwin, shared the news of the most recent surgery in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“As you might remember, my husband, Tyler Henry, underwent brain surgery in May 2025,” he captioned the social media post. “However, over the past month, symptoms of swelling returned. Tyler’s medical team decided another surgery to address the recurring cyst and swelling was the best option.”

Godwin later confirmed that the surgery was successful and that his husband was “recovering well.”

“A heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who has taken a moment to think of Tyler and our family over the past couple of days,” his post ended.