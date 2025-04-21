Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South African pop star Tyla has a pointed message for fans who think her Coachella outfit was inspired by Britney Spears.

Sporting a green vintage Dolce & Gabbana balconette bra and denim shorts with fringe matching her top on Friday night for the music festival’s second weekend, the 23-year-old pop star’s outfit was very similar to what Spears wore during her famous 2001 MTV VMAs performance. With a snake around her neck, Spears donned a green top with pink jewels and low-rise denim shorts with scarves tied on them for her performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

Fans were quick to note her outfit looked very familiar, with many flocking to social media to draw the comparison.

Tyla, however, shot them down Sunday saying simply: “Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly … no inspo.”

But fans were displeased with her response. “Well this is disappointing to read. Yikes!!” one person shared on X.

open image in gallery Tyla performed at both weekends of Coachella ( Getty Images for Coachella )

“Why WOULDNT you wanna be inspired by Brittney Spears?! Even if she wasn’t she could’ve made this a cute moment, but instead made it ugly and weird. Just no finesse whatsoever,” another wrote.

“Your stylist was probably inspired but u thought the outfit was cute,” someone else shared.

“If you see something and you like it and you decide to copy it or redo it, aren’t you inspired ?” another wondered.

But others were more upset by the online discourse than her comment about the outfit.

open image in gallery Britney Spears performs with a snake draped over her shoulders in 2001 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Everything in pop culture is recycled. Tyla made the outfit her own and still gave Britney her flowers even when it wasn’t a direct inspiration. Why are y’all so addicted to conflict online? Lol,” one fan wrote on X.

“I love how honest Tyla is. Y’all can’t handle a diva like her!! She said what tf she said,” someone else shared.

The Independent has contacted Tyla’s representatives for comment.

Tyla also surprised fans in other ways during the music festival’s second weekend.

She debuted a brand new, untitled song during her performance.

“Let my smile bring you peace of mind/Burning desire when you throw your arms all around me/I need to feel all your passion,” she sang, as heard from fan footage.

“This new song by Tyla which she previewed at Coachella is really a BANGER,” one fan wrote on X.

Another noted: “It sounds like a hit.”