Cleaning jobs to tackle now the kids are back at school

It’s been a brilliant summer – a bit hot and sticky at times – but sun-kissed days, and soaking up the great outdoors generally means household chores are low on the priority list.

Especially when there’re more pressing matters, such as getting back in the zone, a fresh new focus, and reacquainting ourselves with a normal routine.

As Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) and This Morning’s resident home expert puts it: “September is the perfect month for a reset.

“The kids are back at school, the seasons are changing, and our homes are ready for a little refresh after the whirlwind of the summer holidays.”

Moreover, a good clean and declutter now will set you up for a calmer, more organised autumn, says Crombie.

Here are her top cleaning jobs to tackle this month…

Back-to-school bedroom reset

Start with the children’s bedrooms…

“Swap out summer clothes for cosy layers; clear through wardrobes and drawers, and create a clutter-free desk area to help them focus on homework,” advises Crombie. “A tidy space really does make for a clearer mind.”

Top tip: Use a basket to scoop up anything that doesn’t belong in the room, says Crombie. “Decluttering becomes much quicker and less overwhelming.”

Deep clean schoolbags and lunchboxes

After the long break, schoolbags, PE kits and lunchboxes can harbour crumbs, stains and even bacteria, warns Crombie. “Give them all a thorough wash, so the kids head into the new term feeling fresh and organised.”

Top tip: Wipe lunchboxes with white vinegar to banish smells, says Crombie. “If they’re machine washable, pop them in for an easy refresh.”

Radiator refresh

Before switching the heating back on, Crombie says to dust and vacuum behind and inside radiators. “This not only improves efficiency, but also prevents old dust from circulating around your home.”

Top tip: She says a hairdryer on a cool setting works wonders for blowing dust out of radiator panels, or used as a handheld steamer… place a towel on the floor to catch the mess.

Door frames, handles and light switches

These high-touch areas gather more germs than you might think, warns the cleaning expert. “Take five minutes with a cloth and disinfectant spray to wipe them down – it’s a quick job with big results.”

Crombie likes to use: A microfibre cloth with diluted white vinegar for a streak-free shine.

Window and door tracks

Summer often leaves dirt and dust lurking in the tracks, highlights Crombie. “Use a small brush or vacuum nozzle to loosen debris, then wipe clean.

“Your doors and windows will glide more smoothly, and it instantly freshens up your space.”

Top tip: An old toothbrush and a little cream cleaner are perfect for scrubbing narrow gaps, underlines Crombie.

Declutter homework zones

“Organise stationery, untangle cables, and give desks a proper wipe-down,” says Crombie. “A clean, clutter-free space makes a huge difference to how children settle back into their routine.”

Top tip: She says to keep a small caddy with pens, rulers and notepads handy, as this stops supplies from spreading all over their dedicated work area – and the house.

Seasonal switch-up

“Pack away summer clutter like beach towels, garden toys and sandals… making room for coats, boots and school essentials,” advises Crombie.

“Not only does this make mornings easier, it also keeps hallways and storage areas tidy.”

Crombie loves: Vacuum-seal bags for storing seasonal items. “They’re a brilliant space-saver.”

With a few simple jobs tackled now, your home will feel fresh, organised and ready for the season ahead, says the TV presenter.

“A little reset goes a long way to making the start of the school year calmer for everyone,” she says confidently.

The 15-Minute Clean: The quickest way to a sparkling home, by Lynsey Crombie, priced £12.29, is available to buy from Amazon.