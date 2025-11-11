12 cleaning hacks for a sparkling Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Can you feel it? The Christmas lights are on, window displays have been given the wow factor, and magical displays are drawing us closer to the big day – with feel-good festive fixes topping the to-do list.

Especially if you’re setting the stage for holiday hosting, decking the halls, and making sure your surfaces, tableware and crystal are as shiny and sparkly as the twinkling lights on the tree.

To get your home guest-ready, Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean), the UK’s leading home expert and TV presenter, shares her top tips to make your festive season prep quicker, easier and more joyful…

1. Shine up your cutlery with a bicarb bath

“Give dull silverware a festive glow by soaking it in warm water with a spoonful of bicarbonate of soda,” says Crombie. “Leave it for 10–15 minutes in a sink lined with tin foil, rinse, and buff dry for that just-polished shine… perfect for your Christmas table setting.”

2. Sharpen scissors with tin foil

“No need to buy new scissors before wrapping season! Simply fold a sheet of tin foil and snip through it several times.

“It sharpens the blades, keeping your cuts crisp for ribbons and wrapping paper,” she explains.

3. Tidy up wrapping paper rolls

Keep wrapping paper neat by sliding an empty toilet roll tube over each roll, suggests Crombie. “It stops edges from unravelling, preventing torn paper and saving time during festive gift prep.”

4. Lemon and bicarb oven rescue

“Mix lemon juice and bicarbonate of soda into a paste to tackle grease and baked-on grime,” advises the cleaning expert.

“Spread it inside the oven, leave for 30 minutes, then wipe clean for a fresh, zesty finish.”

5. Remove candle wax with a cool iron

To lift melted wax from fabrics or tablecloths, she says to place a paper towel over the wax and gently press with a cool iron. “The heat loosens the wax, and the paper absorbs it for a mess-free clean.”

6. Make your tree sparkle with a hairdryer

“Before decorating, use a cool-setting hairdryer to blow off dust from artificial branches,” suggests Crombie. “It fluffs them up and gives your tree that fresh-from-the-forest look.”

7. Sprinkle carpets with festive scents

“Mix a few drops of essential oil, like cinnamon or orange, into bicarbonate of soda. Sprinkle over carpets, leave for 15 minutes, then vacuum for a home that smells like Christmas magic.”

Be careful around pets, she adds.

8. Garland freshener with essential oils

“Give artificial or dried garlands a festive scent by lightly spraying them with water and a few drops of pine or cinnamon essential oil.”

She says your home will smell like Christmas in seconds.

9. Tackle glitter spills with a lint roller

As Crombie points out, glitter gets everywhere, but a lint roller picks it up in seconds. “Run it over surfaces, tablecloths, and even upholstery to keep your home sparkle-free.”

10. Polish glassware with white vinegar

“Mix equal parts white vinegar and warm water, dip a soft cloth, and polish glassware for a streak-free festive shine.

“Perfect for wine glasses and vases… dry off with a lint-free cloth.”

11. Speed-clean with a caddy

Before guests arrive, she says to keep a small cleaning caddy stocked with essentials. “Antibacterial spray, cloth, and lint roller – a five-minute blitz through each room will have your home guest-ready in no time.”

12. Freshen up your fridge

“Place a small bowl of bicarbonate of soda mixed with a few drops of citrus essential oil in your fridge,” suggests Crombie. “It neutralises odours, keeping it fresh with all the festive treats and leftovers.”

The 15-Minute Clean: The quickest way to a sparkling home, by Lynsey Crombie, priced £12.99, is available to buy from Amazon.

